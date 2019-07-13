'Cricket Great Leveller...Bites You Back': Pak Legend Waqar Younis Takes a Dig at India's World Cup Exit

Former international Pakistani cricketers had a field day expressing joy at India's shocking exit from World Cup when Kohli's men lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in the first semi-final.

Most of the Pakistani players, including legends like Waqar Younis are convinced of the conspiracy theory that India lost intentionally to England in the semi-final to deny them a top four berth. According to Younis, India didn't play with sportsman spirit against England and that has come back to haunt them.

The former Pakistan captain and fast bowler was quick to express his joy on Twitter, saying India had got what they deserved, a veiled reiteration to his earlier suspicions that India didn't perform intentionally well against England to keep Pakistan out of the last four stage.

"Such a brutal game this Cricket and a great leveller... Bites you back when you are expecting the least. I learned a great lesson never abuse the game," Waqar tweeted

Basit Ali, who had earlier predicted that India will lose intentionally to Bangladesh to deny Pakistan a spot, called the Men in Blue's defeat as poetic justice.

"Whatever anyone says, I had said before India would intentionally play badly against England and some other teams. It is poetic justice that India today has lost a match they should have won easily," Basit said.

He had earlier slammed India's approach in the England match saying it looked like they were having a picnic.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif, however, said that India lost because they were too relaxed against New Zealand and didn't show the intensity that is required in a knockout match.

“Once a semi-final is spread over two days it always becomes difficult for the side batting second and Henry and Boult produced some lethal balls early to get those wickets,” he said.

For former Test captain Moin Khan India’s No. 4 and 5 remained the problem. “I think their main problem remained the number four and five positions and this showed up in the semi-final. However good a team is it is bound to have a bad day and for India, unfortunately, their top order flopped in the semi-final.”

Notwithstanding the fact that India scored over 300 in a steep chase, which includes a ton from Rohit Sharma, these former Pakistani cricketers have pointed out how Dhoni failed to accelerate in the finishing stages against the host England. However, the general argument remains to be that Dhoni isn't the same player of the yore, and can't accelerate like he used to.

However, when Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was asked in a presser after coming back home whether he too, believed that India lost intentionally, he categorically rejected any such possibility.

(With agency inputs)