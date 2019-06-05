India vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Blames IPL For Injury That Ruled Dale Steyn Out of World Cup

After Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup, South Africa captain Du Plessis rued the pace spearhead decision’s to play in the Indian Premier League and blamed the T20 league for the big setback to the Proteas.

Steyn, who had missed out on the first two South Africa matches, was ruled out of the tournament on Tuesday after he suffered a second shoulder injury ahead of the India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

Du Plessis blamed the IPL for the fresh injury. “Unfortunately, it happened there in the IPL in those two games that he played there. If he didn’t get picked up to go to the IPL, who knows where Dale would have been right now,” du Plessis said ahead of the match.

Steyn had played two games in the IPL for Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and bowled just eight overs before he was ruled out of the league with a right shoulder injury that has troubled him for three years now.

South Africa have called up left-arm pace bowler Beuran Hendricks as a replacement for the remainder of the tournament, with Lungi Ngidi also nursing a hamstring problem.

But Du Plessis said despite their injury problems and their poor start to the tournament, South Africa were aiming to reach the last four of the round-robin event, in which all 10 teams play each other.

"Six games is the target, and there's seven games left," the skipper told reporters during his pre-match press conference at the Ageas Bowl.

"It would be great if we could start that tomorrow. There's no easy games any more in the World Cup.... Whether it's winning or losing, the main thing is getting to the semi-finals."