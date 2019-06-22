Take the pledge to vote

Yuvraj Singh Set to Play for Toronto Nationals, Know Other Key Players in Global T20 Canada

Yuvraj Singh will be playing for Toronto Nationals. Here are some other international stars who will play in the Global T20 Canada.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
After announcing his retirement from International cricket on June 10, 2019, cricketer Yuvraj Singh is seeking new ways to add some new feathers to his hat. Days after he confirmed to be a part of Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, Indian ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been signed up by Toronto Nationals to play in the Global T20 Canada 2019.

Earlier this month, on announcing his retirement, Yuvraj indicated his desire to play in overseas T20 competitions and has sought permission from the Board of Cricket Council of India for the same. Yuvraj Singh is likely to be available for Global T20 Canada 2019 being played in Brampton from July 26 to August 11.

Apart from Toronto Nationals, the second edition of the Global T20 Canada 2019 will see five other teams: Vancouver Knights, Winnipeg Hawks, Edmonton Royals, Montreal Tigers and Brampton Wolves competing with each other. Here are some of the key players in the upcoming competition:

1. Shahid Afridi: The Pakistani cricketer will be playing for the team Brampton Wolves. The former Pakistan team captain announced his retirement from Test format in July 2010, and from the ODI cricket after participating in 2015 ICC World Cup and from T20Is in February 2017.

2. Dwayne Bravo: Former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo will be playing from team Winnipeg Hawks in the upcoming Global T20 Canada. While Bravo announced his retirement from Test cricket back in 2015, he bid goodbye to ODI format in October 2018. However, the 35-year-old continues to play T20 franchise cricket around the world.

3. Chris Gayle: Another key cricketer to be part of Global T20 Canada is Chris Gayle, who will be representing team Vancouver Knights. The former West Indies cricketer announced in February this year that will put his ODI career to rest after 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

4. Kane Williamson: The current captain of the New Zealand cricket team, Kane Stuart Williamson will also be a part of T20 Canada as a player from team Edmonton Royals. The 28-year-old cricketer is considered to be one of the best batsmen is the cricket world.

5. Thisara Parera: A former limited overs captain for Sri Lanka, Narangoda Liyanaarachchilage Thisara Chirantha Perera, popularly as Thisara Perera, will play for Montreal Tigers. The Sri Lankan cricketer announced his retirement from the Test cricket back in 2016, however, he continues to play in T20 and ODI formats.

