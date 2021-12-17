Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodrigues Reveal Gender of Twins

Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up to become a father again after announcing in October that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins. The Manchester United star revealed on Thursday, via an Instagram upload, that they are expecting twins, a boy and a girl.

In the video, the couple’s four children Ronaldo Jr., Mateo, Alana and Ava are seen carrying balloons while Georgina counts to three behind the camera.

Ronaldo captioned the video: “Where life begins and love never ends. #blessed".

After Georgina’s countdown, the two boys shouted “It’s a boy” and the two girls shouted “It’s a girl” as they popped the balloons.

Two months back, football star Ronaldo and Rodriquez, his partner of five years, announced that they were expecting again with a photo of them snuggling up and presenting photos of the baby scan. The couple wrote, “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you.”

Georgina was born in the Spanish village of Jaca. She spent time in England, specifically in Bristol and Bath before returning to Spain and working in high-end retail store Gucci as a sales assistant where she actually met Ronaldo. She will soon be featuring in a Netflix documentary about her rags-to-riches journey. Netflix has also provided us with an official trailer of the documentary.

Coming back to the video of the gender reveal, Ronaldo was congratulated by his colleagues and fans. Ronaldo’s current club Manchester United kept it simple and wrote “Congratulations” followed by love and confetti emojis.

Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who played together with Ronaldo in Juventus, reacted with heart emojis.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford wrote, “Congratulations brother.”

