Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Juventus Duck With a Brace Against Sassuolo
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first competitive goal for Italian champions Juventus and then added a second in Sunday's fourth Serie A game of the season, against Sassuolo in Turin.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Juventus. (Reuters)
Milan: In the end it couldn't have been any easier for Cristiano Ronaldo. It took the former Real Madrid forward nearly 320 minutes to score his first league goal for Juventus and he did it with the simplest of tap-ins. Ronaldo doubled his tally shortly after as the Bianconeri beat Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A on Sunday.
It was Ronaldo's fourth league match for Juventus since his Serie A record 112 million euro (then $131.5 million) move from Madrid and he appeared relieved after breaking his duck in the 50th minute.
Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari could only head a Juventus corner onto the left post and Ronaldo was waiting to volley in a rebound from less than two yards out.
The Portugal forward had scored his first league goal in his fourth match last season for Real Madrid.
Ronaldo added a second 15 minutes later when he finished off a swift counterattack with a precise finish into the bottom right corner.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was denied a hat trick by a fine save from Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli, while he also mishit a clear opportunity late on.
Substitute Khouma Babacar pulled one back for Sassuolo in the final minute.
Juventus, which is seeking a record-extending eighth successive Serie A title, is the only team still with a perfect record.
In the only negative note for Juventus, midfielder Douglas Costa was sent off in stoppage time after spitting at Sassuolo's Federico Di Francesco.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
