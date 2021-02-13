Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Yet Another Record, Becomes First Person to Have 500 Million Followers on Social Media

Another day, another milestone for the talismanic Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. The superstar who turned 36-years-old last week has become the first person to amass 500 million followers across social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

On Facebook, the Juventus forward has over 125 million likes on his official page. He has over 261 million followers on Instagram and 91 million followers on Twitter.

To put this into context, Ronaldo has now more followers than all the 20 English Premier League clubs combined. They overall have about 160 million followers. The figure is almost 100 million short of Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram followers' tally. Among the Premier League club's Instagram stats, Manchester United lead the way with 39.2 million followers.

Instagram is thought to have around 1 billion users which means that around 15% of the platform's users are following the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Other than Instagram's own personal account with 386m followers, Ronaldo's page is the most followed of anyone in the world.

Ariana Grande with around 221 million followers comes the closest to Ronaldo. Former WWE Superstar and currently the highest-paid actor in the world Dwayne The Rock Johnson comes third with 217 million followers. among sportspersons, Lionel Messi, Neymar has 183 million followers while Neymar has 146 million followers.

Just like in Instagram, CR7 is also the most followed athlete on Facebook. The Portuguese superstar he sits at the 3rd spot, after Facebook's own official page (214 million) and a South Korean company (159.82 million). Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic together have around 34.5 Million likes. Lionel Messi has 90 million likes.

This is one of the few milestones that the superstar achieved on Instagram, having topped their list of most-liked posts of 2020, as revealed by the platform on December 29.

His post mourning legendary Maradona's death was the most-liked post of 2020 with 19.7 million likes. Diego Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60 last November.