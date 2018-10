Cristiano Ronaldo Dismisses Rape Charge as Fake News Even As Lawsuit Is Filed

Related Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Accused of Raping American Woman, Threatens to Sue Magazine

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to address the rape allegations that were recently levelled against him, calling the charge “fake news”.“No, no, no, no, no. What they said today? Fake, fake news. They want to promote (themselves by using) my name. It’s normal,” said Ronaldo on an Instagram live session.“They want to be famous by saying my name, but it is part of the job. I am a happy man and all is good,” the Juventus forward added.However, despite the Portuguese superstar’s claims, a lawsuit has been filed by Kathryn Mayorga – the American woman who Ronaldo allegedly raped.Las Vegas native Mayorga claimed in a report published by Der Spiegel on Friday that Ronaldo assaulted her in his Palms Casino Resort suite.After the assault, Ronaldo repeatedly apologized to Mayorga but he had a team of fixers that the lawsuit calls "personal reputation protection specialists."The lawsuit further alleges that this team kept regular tabs on Mayorga, her friends and family as well as law enforcement to "develop and implement a strategy" to prevent or delay the leaking of any allegations that could possibly lead to the prosecution of Ronaldo.The team also got in touch with Mayorga's lawyer at the time, who agreed to speak with them and eventually persuaded her to drop the case, even choosing not follow up the case with Las Vegas Police, according to the lawsuit.Furthermore the lawsuit states that in mediation discussions, Ronaldo's team tried to convince her that they were attempting to compensate her for her injuries and that agreeing to the settlement terms precluded her from cooperating with police.In reality his team was allegedly attempting to come in the way of a criminal investigation and damage Mayorga's credibility, thus lowering her chances of pursuing a claim for civil damages.Ronaldo's lawyer Christian Schertz has also dismissed all charges, stating that "the reporting in Spiegel is blatantly illegal" in a statement.He further stated that he was asked to seek compensation for "moral damages" over "probably one of the most serious violations of personal rights in recent years".