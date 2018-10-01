English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cristiano Ronaldo Dismisses Rape Charge as Fake News Even As Lawsuit Is Filed
Football star Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to address the rape allegations that were recently levelled against him, calling the charge “fake news”.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Football star Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to address the rape allegations that were recently levelled against him, calling the charge “fake news”.
“No, no, no, no, no. What they said today? Fake, fake news. They want to promote (themselves by using) my name. It’s normal,” said Ronaldo on an Instagram live session.
“They want to be famous by saying my name, but it is part of the job. I am a happy man and all is good,” the Juventus forward added.
However, despite the Portuguese superstar’s claims, a lawsuit has been filed by Kathryn Mayorga – the American woman who Ronaldo allegedly raped.
Las Vegas native Mayorga claimed in a report published by Der Spiegel on Friday that Ronaldo assaulted her in his Palms Casino Resort suite.
After the assault, Ronaldo repeatedly apologized to Mayorga but he had a team of fixers that the lawsuit calls "personal reputation protection specialists."
The lawsuit further alleges that this team kept regular tabs on Mayorga, her friends and family as well as law enforcement to "develop and implement a strategy" to prevent or delay the leaking of any allegations that could possibly lead to the prosecution of Ronaldo.
The team also got in touch with Mayorga's lawyer at the time, who agreed to speak with them and eventually persuaded her to drop the case, even choosing not follow up the case with Las Vegas Police, according to the lawsuit.
Furthermore the lawsuit states that in mediation discussions, Ronaldo's team tried to convince her that they were attempting to compensate her for her injuries and that agreeing to the settlement terms precluded her from cooperating with police.
In reality his team was allegedly attempting to come in the way of a criminal investigation and damage Mayorga's credibility, thus lowering her chances of pursuing a claim for civil damages.
Ronaldo's lawyer Christian Schertz has also dismissed all charges, stating that "the reporting in Spiegel is blatantly illegal" in a statement.
He further stated that he was asked to seek compensation for "moral damages" over "probably one of the most serious violations of personal rights in recent years".
“No, no, no, no, no. What they said today? Fake, fake news. They want to promote (themselves by using) my name. It’s normal,” said Ronaldo on an Instagram live session.
“They want to be famous by saying my name, but it is part of the job. I am a happy man and all is good,” the Juventus forward added.
However, despite the Portuguese superstar’s claims, a lawsuit has been filed by Kathryn Mayorga – the American woman who Ronaldo allegedly raped.
Las Vegas native Mayorga claimed in a report published by Der Spiegel on Friday that Ronaldo assaulted her in his Palms Casino Resort suite.
After the assault, Ronaldo repeatedly apologized to Mayorga but he had a team of fixers that the lawsuit calls "personal reputation protection specialists."
The lawsuit further alleges that this team kept regular tabs on Mayorga, her friends and family as well as law enforcement to "develop and implement a strategy" to prevent or delay the leaking of any allegations that could possibly lead to the prosecution of Ronaldo.
The team also got in touch with Mayorga's lawyer at the time, who agreed to speak with them and eventually persuaded her to drop the case, even choosing not follow up the case with Las Vegas Police, according to the lawsuit.
Furthermore the lawsuit states that in mediation discussions, Ronaldo's team tried to convince her that they were attempting to compensate her for her injuries and that agreeing to the settlement terms precluded her from cooperating with police.
In reality his team was allegedly attempting to come in the way of a criminal investigation and damage Mayorga's credibility, thus lowering her chances of pursuing a claim for civil damages.
Ronaldo's lawyer Christian Schertz has also dismissed all charges, stating that "the reporting in Spiegel is blatantly illegal" in a statement.
He further stated that he was asked to seek compensation for "moral damages" over "probably one of the most serious violations of personal rights in recent years".
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championships: South Korea Break Spirited India's World Cup Dream
- My Sympathies are With Tanushree Dutta But I Know Nothing About It: Daisy Shah
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
- Ever Wanted to Name a Baby Giant Panda? A Japanese Zoo is Taking Suggestions; Apply Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...