1-min read

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Incredible Tip for Staff During Greece Holiday

Cristiano Ronaldo has grabbed the headlines once again, this time for rewarding hotel staff a massive tip during his holiday in Greece.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 21, 2018, 2:06 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Incredible Tip for Staff During Greece Holiday
Cristiano Ronaldo after his arrival in Turin. (Twitter/Juventus)
After his much talked about switch from Spain to Italy, the superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo has grabbed the headlines once again - this time for rewarding hotel staff at a resort a massive tip during his holiday in Greece.

Juventus' new signing was at Costa Navarino resort in the western Peloponnese, and gave €20,000 (Rs 16,12,718.12) for the employees to be shared equally among staff members.

“The 10 employees, who had been tasked with providing services to Ronaldo’s family and to keep them away from the paparazzi, each received €2,000,” the Greek online sports magazine, Sportime.gr, reported.

The 33-year-old striker, who checked into the resort along with family and friends after Portugal's exit from the World Cup, was apparently impressed with the hospitality he received during the 10-day stay.

Cristiano Ronaldo with hotel staff of Costa Navarino Resort. (IMAGE: Instagram/costanavarino) Cristiano Ronaldo with hotel staff of Costa Navarino Resort. (IMAGE: Instagram/costanavarino)

❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on



“It was an honour and a great experience for our team to look after Cristiano Ronaldo and his family,” staff wrote sharing pictures on social media with the superstar. “A big thank you @Cristiano for being part of our story.”

Ronaldo's 9-year stint with Real Madrid came to an end after he signed for the Serie A champions in June on a four-year contract. He revealed during his unveiling that the move to Turin was motivated by his pursuit for a fresh challenge, after having conquered the Champions League for three consecutive years.

“I’m a person who likes to think about the present. I’m still very young and I always liked the challenges, from Sporting to Manchester (United), to Real (Madrid) and now Juventus,” he said.

| Edited by: Akhil Nair
