Cristiano Ronaldo Likely to Start Against Genoa, No Fatigue Issues: Maurizio Sarri

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri feels forward Cristiano Ronaldo is improving with every passing game and he is all set to start in the upcoming Serie A clash against Genoa on Tuesday despite matches coming up thick and fast and fatigue being a cause for concern.

Ronaldo has featured in all four matches since Juventus returned to the pitch after coronavirus stoppage. As for striker Paulo Dybala, he too has started every match since the resumption of football in the country.

"It's likely that they (Ronaldo and Dybala) can start again (against Genoa)," Sarri said.

"It's clear that if they play every game, in two or three matches we may have a problem, but I don't think there is any risk for them to suffer some sort of fatigue right now.

"In the long run though we need to have (Gonzalo) Higuain fit and able to play a large part of the game, this will become essential at some point."

The matches are played behind closed doors and despite fans not being able to cheer their respective teams on, Sarri believes that home advantage still exists.

"It still exists where there isn't a crowd. You feel more comfortable and confident at home, there are certain things you can depend on, the surroundings are familiar. It still has an effect," Sarri said.