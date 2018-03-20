English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cristiano Ronaldo Named Best Portuguese Footballer of 2017
Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2017 Quina de Oro Award for Best Portuguese Footballer of the year, for the second consecutive year
Cristiano Ronaldo. (Reuters)
Lisbon: Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2017 Quina de Oro Award for Best Portuguese Footballer of the year, for the second consecutive year.
Ronaldo on Monday received the award at the Carlos Lopes Pavilion in a ceremony organised by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), the National Association of Portuguese Coaches (ANTP) and the Union of Professional Football Players (SJPF), reports Efe.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin presented the award to Real Madrid's forward, who prevailed in the final vote over Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Sporting CP's Rui Patricio.
"It was an unforgettable year on a personal and individual level," Ronaldo said, recalling Portugal's qualification for the World Cup in Russia and the "historic year" for Real Madrid, with five trophies.
Ronaldo won the award for the second consecutive year, but he also has in his portfolio the Quina de Oro Award for the Best Portuguese Player of All Time which the Federation awarded him in 2015.
