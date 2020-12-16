Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer and Lionel Messi Feature in Forbes’ 2020 List of Highest-paid Celebrities

As 2020 is approaching its end, let us look back who were among the highest-paid sportspersons in the Forbes’ list. It was for the first time that the Swiss Tennis star Roger Federer topped the list leaving behind the football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who swapped the top spot in three of the four previous years. He ranked third in the list of highest-paid celebrities, only behind model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner and rapper Kanye West.

The 20-time grand slam winner Federer earned a total of $106.3 million, thanks to the best endorsement portfolio in sports with brands like Uniqlo, Credit Suisse and Mercedes-Benz among others.

Ronaldo edged past Messi with $105 million annual earnings having partnered with Nike, Herbalife, Altice and his own CR7 brand. Messi holds the third spot among athletes and fifth overall with annual earnings of $104 million. A big portion of that money comes from endorsement of brands like Adidas, MasterCard and PepsiCo. The earnings of the two football icons dropped $28 million from 2019 due to the reductions in salary at several European soccer clubs.

Brazilian footballer Neymar was ranked seventh in the list with earnings of $95.5 million. Among basketball players, LeBron James was the only one to make it to the top 10 with $88.2 million earnings.

The other athletes in the top 25 list of highest paid celebrities were American basketball players Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant with annual earnings of $74.5 million and $63.9 million.

Sporting events around the world were largely disrupted for most of 2020, with several events cancelled or postponed. Even the Tokyo Olympics has been postponed to the next year. Many of the ATP and WTA tour events were cancelled altogether including the Wimbledon. Even after the resumption of the tour, Roger Federer stayed away from the game owing to a knee injury for which he had to undergo an operation. He is expected to be back for the Australian Open 2021 in Melbourne.