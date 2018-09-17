English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Sight on Champions League After Breaking Serie A Duck
After finally breaking his duck with his new team Juventus in the league, Cristiano Ronaldo has his sights set on his favorite competition: UEFA Champions League.
After finally breaking his duck with his new team Juventus in the league, Cristiano Ronaldo has his sights set on his favorite competition: UEFA Champions League.
After finally breaking his duck with his new team Juventus in the league, Cristiano Ronaldo has his sights set on his favorite competition: UEFA Champions League.
Ronaldo was under pressure after failing to score a goal in the first three games for Juventus since his move from Real Madrid, but that mini-drought ended with his brace in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Sassuolo in Serie A at home.
Up next for Ronaldo and Juventus is a trip to Spain where they play Valencia at the Mestalla on Wednesday for their opening contest of the Champions League.
“I feel like that’s my home. It’s the competition that I love the most,” five time Champions League winner Ronaldo said. “Let’s hope we have some luck, it will be a difficult group but I can’t wait.”
Juventus has won the domestic title for the last seven seasons and the league and Italian Cup double for the past four but has struggled to make the success translate in continental glory.
The Italian champions have not won the Champions League since 1996, and breaking the bank to bring Ronaldo sent out a message of its intent to go one step further this time around. Juventus have reached the final twice in the last four editions, once losing to Barcelona while, Ronaldo and Real Madrid outclassed them the second time.
Ronaldo certainly enjoys the Champions League, and is the competition’s leading scorer with 120 goals.
Ronaldo appears to be hitting his stride in time for Europe for Juventus. His first goal was a simple tap-in into an open net, but his second goal showed the understanding that he is developing with the team.
Ronaldo had played nearly 320 minutes of competitive football for Juventus without scoring.
In mid-week, Valencia will have to deal with a familiar foe, as Ronaldo scored 15 goals in 18 games against them for Real Madrid. During the group stages, Ronaldo will also return to England to take on Manchester United with whom he won his first Champions League after beating Chelsea in 2008 in Moscow.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
