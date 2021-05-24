Cristiano Ronaldo is starting on the bench for Juventus’ last Serie A game of the season at Bologna, which is extremely crucial for the team as they need to get a win on Sunday to have any hope of qualifying for the Champions League next season. Andrea Pirlo opted for an attacking line-up of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata flanked by Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski. A win against 11-placed Bologna may not be enough, with the results of AC Milan at Atalanta and Napoli at home against Hellas Verona also deciding their fate. Juventus are currently fifth, a point behind both Milan and Napoli.

The game could be the final one for Ronaldo if Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2011-2012. The 36-year-old is the top scorer in Serie A this season with 29 goals.

Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici said the benching was agreed on with Ronaldo. “Cristiano is fine, we played five matches in 15 days and it was a choice agreed with the coach. Let’s see if he can come in and make his contribution," he told DAZN.

(With AFP inputs)

