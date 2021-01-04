Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Pele to Become Second-Highest Goalscorer of All Time, One Behind Josef Bican

Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Brazillian football legend Pele in all-time leading goalscorers list after scoring a brace in Juventus' 4-1 victory over Udinese on Sunday. The Portuguese talisman scored his 757th and 758th goal of his illustrious career with on either half as Andrea Pirlo's side moved up to fifth in the Serie A table.

Pele who held the second spot with 757 goals during his career for Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazil between 1956 and 1977 has now been pushed down to the third spot. Ronaldo with 758 goals is now just one behind Josef Bican's total of 759.

Ronaldo could break that record as early as Wednesday when Juventus take on league leaders AC Milan.

The 35-year-old has now 656 club career goals since his professional debut in 2002 at Sporting Lisbon. He scored five goals in 31 appearances for the Portuguese club before moving on to Manchester United. He netted 118 times for the Red Devils and then he joined Spanish giants Real Madrid for 94 million Euros. He enjoyed his most successful spell at a club there. He played 438 games for Real Madrid and scored 450 goals. HE won four UEFA Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Club titles and 2 La Liga titles during his spell at the club. For Juventus, he has so far scored 83 goals in 104 matches.

Ronaldo has 102 goals in 120 matches for Portugal and that tally is likely to grow as Portugal look to defend their European Championships title this summer.

It means former Real Madrid man has on average scored a whopping 42 goals-a-season over his 18-year career for both club and country.

With this brace against Udinese, Ronaldo has scored 2+ goals in six matches in Serie A 2020/21, a joint-record alongside Robert Lewandowski in the Top-5 European Leagues. He has now scored for 20 straight years and his first-half goal marked the 15th consecutive season when he has scored 20 goals for club and country.

Ronaldo Has More Instagram Followers Than Premier League Clubs Combined

Its is just not on the field that he is winning, off the field too he is dominating his opponents. Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person in the world to reach 250 million followers on Instagram, becoming the platform's most-followed account apart from Instagram's own.

To put this into context, Ronaldo has now more followers than all the 20 English Premier League clubs combined. They overall have 150 million followers. The figure is at least 100 million short of Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram followers' tally. Among the Premier League club's Instagram stats, Manchester United lead the way with 38.5 million followers.

This is the second milestone that the superstar achieved on this particular social media platform, having topped Instagram's list of most-liked posts of 2020, as revealed by the platform on December 29.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

His post mourning legendary Maradona's death was the most-liked post of 2020 with 19.7 million likes. Diego Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60 last November.