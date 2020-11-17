CRO Vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League Croatia vs Portugal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The UEFA Nations League Croatia vs Portugal match will take place on Wednesday, November 18 at 1:15 AM IST. The outing will be played at the Poljud. Croatia, have failed to create a mark in the tournament as they have managed to win only won one out of the five matches. Currently, the team are at the second last spot of the point with a total of three points. Portugal, on the other hand, are in decent form. The team has been on the winning side of three out of five matches and has ten points in total. In the latest fixture, both the teams were on the losing side. Croatia lost the outing to Sweden by 1-2 and Portugal were defeated by France by 0-1.

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the UEFA Nations League Croatia vs Portugal match on Sony Network on television. Those interested in watching the live streaming of the match can do so through the Sony LIV mobile app.

Dream11 Team for Croatia vs Portugal

Captain: Bruno Fernandes

Vice captain: Raphael Guerreiro

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Duje Caleta-Car, Dejan Lovren

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic

Strikers: Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo

CRO Vs POR UEFA Nations League, Croatia probable lineup vs Portugal: Dominik Livakovic, Duje Caleta-Car, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic, Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Budimir

CRO Vs POR UEFA Nations League, Portugal probable lineup vs Croatia: Rui Patricio, Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto