GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Croatia vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2018, Round-of-16 Highlights - As It Happened

News18.com | July 2, 2018, 2:46 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

01 Jul 2018 - 23:30 IST - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

Round of 16 -

CroatiaCroatia
70
1 - 1
DenmarkDenmark
60
PREVIEW: Croatia go into Sunday's last 16 match against Denmark with a 100 percent record at this World Cup but the Danes are vowing to shake off their dull image and cause a surprise. At stake in the match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, the same venue where the Croats thumped Argentina 3-0 in the group stage, is a quarter-final against tournament hosts Russia.
Captained by experienced playmaker Luka Modric, Croatia also beat Nigeria and Iceland to top Group D and are now dreaming of going one better than their performance at the 1998 tournament where they reached the semi-finals. "I was nine-years-old. I remember my mum screaming in the house when we scored," said defender Dejan Lovren, recalling Croatia's 2-1 win over the Netherlands in 1998 that secured third place.

Read More
Jul 2, 2018 2:20 am (IST)
Jul 2, 2018 2:17 am (IST)

Rakitic scores! It's all over and jubilation for Croatia here, they are through to the quarter-fianls after a dramatic penalty shootout, heart break for Denmark though

Jul 2, 2018 2:15 am (IST)

Jorgensen's penalty is also saved by Subasic! His feet to the rescue there, Croatia score the next one and they are through..Rakitic will take it

Jul 2, 2018 2:15 am (IST)

Unbelievable, Pivaric with a long run up but sees his shot saved by Schmeichel! Still 2-2 with 4 penalties each

Jul 2, 2018 2:14 am (IST)

Subasic saves another one! Schone misses and advantage Croatia now!

Jul 2, 2018 2:12 am (IST)

Modric for Croatia now and this time he scores, one straight down the middle. Relief for him. Back to 2-2 now!

Jul 2, 2018 2:12 am (IST)

Krohn-delhi sends Subasic the wrong way and easily converts the penalty! 2-1 to Denmark now!

Jul 2, 2018 2:11 am (IST)

Kramaric converts for Croatia. We are level at 1-1!

Jul 2, 2018 2:10 am (IST)

Kjaer with a stunning penalty, right into the top corner. Denmark lead now 1-0

Jul 2, 2018 2:09 am (IST)

Badelj also misses from the spot for Croatia! Still 0-0 in penalty shootouts after one penalty each

Jul 2, 2018 2:08 am (IST)

Christian Eriksen misses the first penalty for Denmark! Subasic gets a hand and it goes on to hit the post! What a start here

Jul 2, 2018 2:03 am (IST)

Referee blows the final whistle and we are heading into penalties here! What drama, Schmeichel will certainly be confident now..also, will Modric take a penalty in the shootout now?

Jul 2, 2018 1:57 am (IST)

SAVED! Would you believe it, Luka Modric has missed a penalty here as Schmiechel dives the right way and holds onto the ball. Peter Schmiechel in the crowd is ecstatic! Huge opportunity goes begging for Croatia

Jul 2, 2018 1:56 am (IST)

We might have late drama here, Modric's ball finds Kadelj and he beats Schmiechel but is bought down by Jorgensen, penalty to Croatia here and its a yellow card for Jorgensen, could have been a red that!

Jul 2, 2018 1:53 am (IST)

Another long throw from Denmark and its Jorgensen who gets on the end of it but his shot goes way wide of the target. 

Jul 2, 2018 1:49 am (IST)

Sisto with a shot which goes wide of the goal..Croatia meanwhile replace goalscorer Mandzukic with Badelj, a change up-front for Croatia there!

Jul 2, 2018 1:46 am (IST)

The second half of extra time begins now..

Jul 2, 2018 1:43 am (IST)

That's the end of the first half of extra-time, it is still 1-1. Players get together for a small break before we start with second-half

Jul 2, 2018 1:41 am (IST)

Modric with a lovely ball from the centre-circle, finds Mandzukic who gets a shot away but it goes for a corner..

Jul 2, 2018 1:37 am (IST)

Krohn-Dehli comes on for Denmark in place of Delaney..Schone attempts a shot from 25 yards out but it goes just wide of goal..5 minutes of the first half of extra time remaining

Jul 2, 2018 1:34 am (IST)

Kramaric now coming on for Croatia, Denmark would be happy to take this one into penalties it seems!

Jul 2, 2018 1:31 am (IST)

So, extra time begins then,,can any team get a winner or will we see penalties yet again?

Jul 2, 2018 1:23 am (IST)

That's the full-time whistle there and we will head into extra time here! Nothing much to talk about after those two early goals!

Jul 2, 2018 1:20 am (IST)

That was probably the last chance, Eriksen's corner and Subasic punches it away, Braithwaite's shot goes wide of the goal.

Jul 2, 2018 1:19 am (IST)

Rakitic now with a shot from distance but again it goes wide of the goal, Schmiechel though had it covered even if it was on target. Just 1 minute of added time left now

Jul 2, 2018 1:16 am (IST)

Rebic with great skills there to put in a decent cross, shot by Modric though is blocked from the Denmark defender. 88 minutes gone here and it is 1-1

Jul 2, 2018 1:13 am (IST)

Croatia dominating possession now, they seem to be the only team interested in getting a goal here. 85 minutes gone here and it is still 101

Jul 2, 2018 1:07 am (IST)

We are entering the 80th minute here and this game looks destined for extra-time now

Jul 2, 2018 1:02 am (IST)

Eriksen with another shot there as he looks to get one on his right foot but his attempt fizzles out, 15 minutes left here and it looks like we are heading to extra time

Jul 2, 2018 12:59 am (IST)

Croatia introducing Kovacic now and he will replace Brozovic..the game though seems to be heading towards a draw here unless someone can change things around with a piece of magic

Load More
Croatia vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2018, Round-of-16 Highlights - As It Happened
Mandzukic celebrates after scoring for Croatia. (FIFA)
"We can beat that, definitely, but we need luck. We have a good opponent in the next round, it will be difficult." In addition to scoring a superb long-range strike against Argentina, Modric has been outstanding in Russia, as has fellow midfielder Ivan Rakitic. But the 'old guard' has been complemented by a younger generation – such as Ante Rebic, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic - who all play in Europe's top leagues. The Danes, meanwhile, are happy to continue flying under the radar despite being on a 17-match unbeaten run. Having scored just two goals in navigating their way out of Group C as runners-up, the Danes expect to open up on Sunday. They too are seeking to match their 1998 achievement when they reached the quarter-finals before being beaten by Brazil in what was their best World Cup showing.
Denmark coach Age Hareide has promised a more entertaining, attacking style against Croatia after their own fans jeered them in a bore draw against France. For that creative energy, he will rely heavily on key player Christian Eriksen.
"We know that we don't seem like the most fearsome bunch to go up against," said midfielder Thomas Delaney.
"We're not going to lose 5-0 by trying to play tiki-taka football. But people shouldn't get used to seeing us play like we did against France. It's seldom that we play like this, and the game against Croatia will be a very different spectacle."
  • 01 Jul, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe
    PAK vs ZIM
    182/4
    20.0 overs
    		 108/9
    17.5 overs
    Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 74 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Jun, 2018 | India in Ireland
    IND vs IRE
    213/4
    20.0 overs
    		 70/10
    12.3 overs
    India beat Ireland by 143 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England
    ENG vs AUS
    221/5
    20.0 overs
    		 193/10
    19.4 overs
    England beat Australia by 28 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Jun, 2018 | India in Ireland
    IND vs IRE
    208/5
    20.0 overs
    		 132/9
    20.0 overs
    India beat Ireland by 76 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England
    AUS vs ENG
    205/10
    34.4 overs
    		 208/9
    48.3 overs
    England beat Australia by 1 wicket
    Full Scorecard