Croatia vs Denmark, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018, Round-of-16: Game Heads Into Extra-time

News18.com | July 2, 2018, 1:23 AM IST
01 Jul 2018 - 23:30 IST - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

Round of 16 -

CroatiaCroatia
70
1 - 1
DenmarkDenmark
50
PREVIEW: Croatia go into Sunday's last 16 match against Denmark with a 100 percent record at this World Cup but the Danes are vowing to shake off their dull image and cause a surprise. At stake in the match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, the same venue where the Croats thumped Argentina 3-0 in the group stage, is a quarter-final against tournament hosts Russia.
Captained by experienced playmaker Luka Modric, Croatia also beat Nigeria and Iceland to top Group D and are now dreaming of going one better than their performance at the 1998 tournament where they reached the semi-finals. "I was nine-years-old. I remember my mum screaming in the house when we scored," said defender Dejan Lovren, recalling Croatia's 2-1 win over the Netherlands in 1998 that secured third place.

Jul 2, 2018 1:23 am (IST)

That's the full-time whistle there and we will head into extra time here! Nothing much to talk about after those two early goals!

Jul 2, 2018 1:20 am (IST)

That was probably the last chance, Eriksen's corner and Subasic punches it away, Braithwaite's shot goes wide of the goal.

Jul 2, 2018 1:19 am (IST)

Rakitic now with a shot from distance but again it goes wide of the goal, Schmiechel though had it covered even if it was on target. Just 1 minute of added time left now

Jul 2, 2018 1:16 am (IST)

Rebic with great skills there to put in a decent cross, shot by Modric though is blocked from the Denmark defender. 88 minutes gone here and it is 1-1

Jul 2, 2018 1:13 am (IST)

Croatia dominating possession now, they seem to be the only team interested in getting a goal here. 85 minutes gone here and it is still 101

Jul 2, 2018 1:07 am (IST)

We are entering the 80th minute here and this game looks destined for extra-time now

Jul 2, 2018 1:02 am (IST)

Eriksen with another shot there as he looks to get one on his right foot but his attempt fizzles out, 15 minutes left here and it looks like we are heading to extra time

Jul 2, 2018 12:59 am (IST)

Croatia introducing Kovacic now and he will replace Brozovic..the game though seems to be heading towards a draw here unless someone can change things around with a piece of magic

Jul 2, 2018 12:55 am (IST)

Denmark introduce striker Jorgensen in place of Cornelius.

Jul 2, 2018 12:51 am (IST)

Denmark slowly gaining the upper hand here, the passing looks that much more impressive with the players linking well with one another. 63 minutes gone and it is 1-1.

Jul 2, 2018 12:47 am (IST)

Perisic with the cross but its a poor one and goes out for a goalkick, Denmark full backs have also pushed up a bit as they look to counter the threat posed by Croatia on the wings

Jul 2, 2018 12:42 am (IST)

Nothing much to talk about in the second half here as both teams fail to mount any serious threat on the goal and at the moment are happy passing the ball without any intent

Jul 2, 2018 12:32 am (IST)

Both teams are now coming out for the second half and we will see a Danish change at half-time, with Schone coming on in place of Christensen. A straight swap in midfield

Jul 2, 2018 12:18 am (IST)

That's the end of the first half-here and it is 1-1, both the goals coming within the first 5 minutes. Croatia have been slightly the better team since but still a lot to play for in the second half!

Jul 2, 2018 12:15 am (IST)

Rakitic with another fine chance there but his shot goes just wide! Croatia missing way too many chances here and might regret it later on

Jul 2, 2018 12:12 am (IST)

Eriksen's outrageous lob attempt from inside the box comes back off the crossbar there, don't think the keeper had it covered there!

Jul 2, 2018 12:11 am (IST)

Modric with a superb cross but Lovren's header goes just wide of the goal, the Croatian centre-back should have done better there.

Jul 2, 2018 12:00 am (IST)

Rakitic with a shot from 30 yards out but Schmiechel dows well to punch it clear, he then gets a second punch to it to clear Rebic's shot from the left.  Perisic then hits the rebound over the bar. Still 1-1 with 30 minutes gone

Jul 1, 2018 11:52 pm (IST)

Croatian midfield certainly being more dominant at the moment, Eriksen almost a bystander so far while Modric is really getting into the game. 22 minutes gone here and it is 1-1

Jul 1, 2018 11:48 pm (IST)

Denmark happy to sit back here and invite Croatia to attack, who are certainly moving the ball well. The game seems to have settled down a bit after that frantic start!

Jul 1, 2018 11:43 pm (IST)

Perisic with a freekick there but Schmiechel does well to get it away for a corner. Croatia dominating possession now, 12 minutes gone and its 1-1

Jul 1, 2018 11:40 pm (IST)

4 minutes since the last goal, that looks like a lot of time! What a start to this game, still looks like there are a few more goals in this one. Both teams though settling down a bit

Jul 1, 2018 11:35 pm (IST)

GOAL! Croatia almost immediately equalise here, another scrappy goal here. Vrsaljko with the ball in, it hits Danish defender and falls to Mandzukic who converts, 5 minutes gone and it is 1-1!

Jul 1, 2018 11:32 pm (IST)

GOAL! What a start here, Denmark have scored in the first minute. Long throw routine and Croatia fail to deal with it, Jorgensen with the shot and Subasic can't get his body behind it, it deflects off his leg and goes into the net. Just the start Denmark needed. They lead 1-0!

Jul 1, 2018 11:30 pm (IST)

Denmark will kick us off here and they are playing in their white strips, meanwhile Croatia are in black! We should be in for a cracker!

Jul 1, 2018 11:23 pm (IST)

The teams are in the tunnel and the flags have been unfurled on the ground, national anthems and then the kick-off

Jul 1, 2018 11:21 pm (IST)

We are just minutes away from live action now, it will be an intriguing battle between Modric's Croatia and Eriksen's Denmark. 

Jul 1, 2018 11:20 pm (IST)
Jul 1, 2018 11:11 pm (IST)
Jul 1, 2018 10:53 pm (IST)

Croatia's coach and captain hailed their "fantastic" World Cup so far and declared themselves ready to beat Denmark on Sunday in a quest to emulate their predecessors' greatest triumph two decades ago. Free-flowing Croatia romped through the group stage with three wins out of three, setting up the last-16 clash with the Danes at the same Nizhny Novgorod Stadium where nine days ago they stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina 3-0.

"We can beat that, definitely, but we need luck. We have a good opponent in the next round, it will be difficult." In addition to scoring a superb long-range strike against Argentina, Modric has been outstanding in Russia, as has fellow midfielder Ivan Rakitic. But the 'old guard' has been complemented by a younger generation – such as Ante Rebic, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic - who all play in Europe's top leagues. The Danes, meanwhile, are happy to continue flying under the radar despite being on a 17-match unbeaten run. Having scored just two goals in navigating their way out of Group C as runners-up, the Danes expect to open up on Sunday. They too are seeking to match their 1998 achievement when they reached the quarter-finals before being beaten by Brazil in what was their best World Cup showing.
Denmark coach Age Hareide has promised a more entertaining, attacking style against Croatia after their own fans jeered them in a bore draw against France. For that creative energy, he will rely heavily on key player Christian Eriksen.
"We know that we don't seem like the most fearsome bunch to go up against," said midfielder Thomas Delaney.
"We're not going to lose 5-0 by trying to play tiki-taka football. But people shouldn't get used to seeing us play like we did against France. It's seldom that we play like this, and the game against Croatia will be a very different spectacle."
