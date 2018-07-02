Croatia vs Denmark, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018, Round-of-16: Game Heads Into Extra-time

"We can beat that, definitely, but we need luck. We have a good opponent in the next round, it will be difficult." In addition to scoring a superb long-range strike against Argentina, Modric has been outstanding in Russia, as has fellow midfielder Ivan Rakitic. But the 'old guard' has been complemented by a younger generation – such as Ante Rebic, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic - who all play in Europe's top leagues. The Danes, meanwhile, are happy to continue flying under the radar despite being on a 17-match unbeaten run. Having scored just two goals in navigating their way out of Group C as runners-up, the Danes expect to open up on Sunday. They too are seeking to match their 1998 achievement when they reached the quarter-finals before being beaten by Brazil in what was their best World Cup showing.

Denmark coach Age Hareide has promised a more entertaining, attacking style against Croatia after their own fans jeered them in a bore draw against France. For that creative energy, he will rely heavily on key player Christian Eriksen.

"We know that we don't seem like the most fearsome bunch to go up against," said midfielder Thomas Delaney.

"We're not going to lose 5-0 by trying to play tiki-taka football. But people shouldn't get used to seeing us play like we did against France. It's seldom that we play like this, and the game against Croatia will be a very different spectacle."