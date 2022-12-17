Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Latest Updates: Losers' Final; CRO v MAR

Read more

Morocco rewrote history along the way when Walid Regragui’s fearless squad became the first African team to reach the last four of football’s showpiece event.

They will be welcomed home as heroes regardless of the result having not only earned the respect and support of the continent and the Arab world, but also having found a place in the hearts of neutral fans who love a true underdog story.

Croatia and Morocco will face off in Qatar for a second time after playing out a 0-0 draw in their group opener, just as in 2018 when Belgium and England met each other in the group stage and third-place playoff.

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia vs Morocco be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff match between Croatia and Morocco will take place on December 17, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Morocco be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff match between Croatia and Morocco will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Morocco begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff match between Croatia vs Morocco will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

