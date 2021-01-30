Next Story
Crowe Lifts Cal Poly Past CS Northridge 76-70
Mark Crowe scored a seasonhigh 21 points as Cal Poly broke its eightgame losing streak, topping Cal State Northridge 7670 on Friday. Alimamy Koroma added 20 points for the Mustangs. Koroma also had nine rebounds.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: January 30, 2021, 09:22 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.: Mark Crowe scored a season-high 21 points as Cal Poly broke its eight-game losing streak, topping Cal State Northridge 76-70 on Friday. Alimamy Koroma added 20 points for the Mustangs. Koroma also had nine rebounds.
Colby Rogers had 15 points for Cal Poly (3-10, 1-6 Big West Conference). Keith Smith added eight assists.
TJ Starks had 19 points for the Matadors (5-7, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Darius Brown II added 18 points. Vante Hendrix had six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com