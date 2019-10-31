Take the pledge to vote

Crown Jewel 2019: WWE To Have First-ever Women's Wreslting Match in Saudi Arabia

WWE announced that Natalya and Lacey Evans will face-off in the first-ever women's wrestling match in Saudi Arabia at the Crown Jewel.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
Crown Jewel 2019: WWE To Have First-ever Women's Wreslting Match in Saudi Arabia
Natalya and Lacey Evans face-off in the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia (Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE is all set to make history on October 31 by staging it's first-ever women's wrestling match in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2019. Prior to this, women have not been allowed to wrestle in front of the conservative crowd in earlier Crown Jewel pay per views.

WWE in a press conference at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh announced that the first-ever WWE women's match in Saudi Arabia will take place on October 31 as part of the Riyadh Season, which includes more than 100 events over a two-month period featuring a number of entertainment and sports properties.

According to a WWE press release, WWE Superstars Natalya and Lacey Evans will perform at Crown Jewel 2019, "one of WWE's premier pay-per-view events, which also features Roman Reigns, the undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Seth Rollins and many more."

A New York Post report revealed that sources have said customised gear will cover the wrestlers' arms and legs in a manner that is similar to what superstars Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks had to sport during the first-ever women's bout in the UAE two years back.

Since signing a 10-year deal with Saudi General Sports Authority in 2018, The Crown Jewel on October 31 will be the brand's fourth event in Saudi Arabia.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
