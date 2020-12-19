CRY vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Crystal Palace are all set to host champions and new league leaders Liverpool at Selhurst Park on Saturday, which will be their final fixtures before the Christmas break. Palace have won only one game in their last five fixtures and this is a match where they would have to be at their best even though Liverpool have been struggling to get results in their favour away from home.

For Crystal Palace, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey will be side-lined with injuries. Klopp's men are, however, riding on a wave of momentum as they beat Tottenham Hotspur at home courtesy a 90th-minute winner by Robert Firminio. Now, the Reds would be keen to rectify their rather mediocre away record.

What could complicate things for Klopp is Liverpool's ever-growing injury list. Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner are all injured. However, Joel Matip is back training and Naby Keita is also available for this game.

CRY vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

CRY vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool captain: Sadio Mane

CRY vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool vice-captain: Mohamed Salah

CRY vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool goalkeeper: Alisson

CRY vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool defenders: Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip

CRY vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool midfielders: Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum

CRY vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool strikers: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

CRY vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Crystal Palace probable line-up vs Liverpool: Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate, Patrick van Aanholt; Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze; Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew

CRY vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Liverpool probable line-up vs Crystal Palace: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane