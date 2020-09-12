CRY vs SOU Dream11 Team Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Southampton: Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Football Fantasy Tips

CRY vs SOU Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Football Fantasy Tips | After a long wait, the English Premier League is finally back for the 2020-21 season, staring from September 12. On the first day of the PL 2020-21, Crystal Palace and Southampton will be squaring off against each other.

In the previous season, Crystal Palace finished 14th spot with 44 points in their kitty. Meanwhile, Southampton had a roller coaster game, ending 11th with 53 points. Both the teams to play their best shot today. The CRY vs SOU PL 2020-21 outing will take place at Selhurst Park, London at 7.30 pm IST.

CRY vs SOU PL 2020 Live Streaming Details: Crystal Palace vs Southampton

All the matches in the ongoing English Premier League 2020 are being live broadcasted on Star Network in India. Premier League fans can also live stream the matches on Hotstar+Disney in India.

CRY vs SOU PL 2020 Match Details Crystal Palace vs Southampton

September 1 2– 7.30pm IST from Selhurst Park, London

CRY vs SOU PL 2020 My Dream11 Team: Crystal Palace vs Southampton Premier League 2020

Captain: Adams

Vice-Captain: Redmond

Dream11 Team Goalkeeper: Guaita

Dream11 Team Defenders: Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand

Dream11 Team Midfielders: Zaha, Milivojevic, Ward-Prowse, Redmond

Dream11 Team Strikers: Ings, Adams, Ayew

Premier League 2020 Crystal Palace vs Southampton, CRY vs SOU Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Crystal Palace Playing XI: Guaita, Ward, Kelly, Dann, Mitchell, Zaha, Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp, Batshuayi, Ayew

Southampton Riders Playing XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond, Ings, Adams