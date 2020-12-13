CRY vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
CRY vs TOT Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CRY vs TOT Dream11 Best Picks / CRY vs TOT Dream11 Captain / CRY vs TOT Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: December 13, 2020, 13:01 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Tottenham Hotspur are currently in a rich vein of form and will next take a short trip to Selhurst Park to play against Crystal Palace in their next Premier League encounter. The Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match will take place on Sunday at 7.45 pm IST.
In 16 previous encounters between both these sides - Tottenham Hotspur hold the aces as they have won 11 games, lost three and have drawn two games. In the reverse fixture between both the sides earlier this year, they had to be content with a 1-1 draw.
Tottenham currently lead the Premier League table and have won four of their last five matches. Crystal Palace are at the 11th spot.
CRY vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Team for Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
CRY vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Team for Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Captain: Harry Kane
CRY vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Team for Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Vice-Captain: Son Heung-min
CRY vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Team for Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris
CRY vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Team for Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Defenders: Nathaniel Clyne, Cheikhou Kouyate, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld
CRY vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Team for Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Midfielders: Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur
CRY vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Team for Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Strikers: Harry Kane, Son Heung-min
CRY vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Crystal Palace probable starting XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Cheikhou Kouyate, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt; Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze; Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha
CRY vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Tottenham Hotspur probable starting XI vs Crystal Palace: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele; Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min