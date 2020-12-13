CRY vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in a rich vein of form and will next take a short trip to Selhurst Park to play against Crystal Palace in their next Premier League encounter. The Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match will take place on Sunday at 7.45 pm IST.

In 16 previous encounters between both these sides - Tottenham Hotspur hold the aces as they have won 11 games, lost three and have drawn two games. In the reverse fixture between both the sides earlier this year, they had to be content with a 1-1 draw.

Tottenham currently lead the Premier League table and have won four of their last five matches. Crystal Palace are at the 11th spot.

CRY vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Crystal Palace probable starting XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Cheikhou Kouyate, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt; Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze; Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha

CRY vs TOT Premier League, Dream11 Tottenham Hotspur probable starting XI vs Crystal Palace: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele; Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min