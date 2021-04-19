Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the maiden title-holders Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Match 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will kick start at 7:30 PM IST. According to the latest BCCI guidelines, no team will be allowed to play in their home state. This has been done so that no one gets the benefit of home ground.

Having played two games and losing their openers, both CSK and RR will be hoping to keep the winning momentum going on as the tournament progress.

CSK’s batting department clicked in their season opener against Delhi Capitals (DC). However, their bowlers never really got going and were hammered by the DC top-order. In their second game, CSK bowlers made an authoritative comeback led by pacer Deepak Chahar, as they restricted a strong Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting order to just 106.

For Rajasthan, on the other hand, skipper Sanju Samson led from the front against PBKS by smashing 119 off just 63 deliveries. However, Rajasthan eventually fell short of 4 runs as PBKS sealed the victory in the last ball of the match. RR however, made amends in their second game against DC. After a good bowling performance and restricting the opposition to 147, their batting lineup did falter a bit. But David Miller and Chris Morris ensured that RR crossed the victory line to register their first victory of IP 2021.

CSK vs RR IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Those cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, April 19 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

CSK VS RR IPL 2021, Dream11 team, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals:

: Sanju Samson: David Miller: Jos Buttler: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina: Chris Morris, Moeen Ali: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahmanprobable playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chaharprobable playing 11: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jayadev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

