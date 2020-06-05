CTBC vs UL Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020, Chinatrust Brothers vs Uni Lions - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

CTBC vs UL Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 | Uni Lions will have an uphill task when they travel to Chinatrust Brothers for the upcoming fixture in Chinese Premier Baseball League (CPBL) 2020 on June 5, Friday. The kick off time for the CPBL 2020 Chinatrust Brothers vs Uni Lions is 16:05 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Bottom-placed Uni Lions were up against Fubon Guardians in their last game. UL had to face disappointment after they lost the game 5-4. So far in the league, Uni Lions have only won 13 out of the 33 matches.

On the other hand, Chinatrust Brothers 2nd in the table tally. The hosts will be eyeing for their third successive win when they step onto the turf against the struggling UL. In the last game, Chinatrust Brothers thrashed league leaders Rakuten Monkeys 8-4.

The 31st season of the Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 features four teams. They are Chinatrust Brothers,Fubon Guardians, Uni Lions and Rakuten Monkeys.

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Chinatrust Brothers vs Uni Lions Dream11 Team prediction and tips: CPBL 2020 CTBC vs UL Dream11 team

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Chinatrust Brothers vs Uni Lions Dream11 Vice-captain: L An-ko

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Chinatrust Brothers vs Uni Lions Dream11 Captain: C Chh-Hao

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Chinatrust Brothers vs Uni Lions Dream11 Outfielders: S. Chih-Chieh, P. Wu-Hsiung, C. Chih-Hao

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Chinatrust Brothers vs Uni Lions Dream11 Infielders: C. Chieh-Hsien, W. Chieh-Jui

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Chinatrust Brothers vs Uni Lions Dream11 Pitcher: C. Kai-Wen Sr

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Chinatrust Brothers vs Uni Lions Dream11 Catcher: C. Chung-Yu

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Chinatrust Brothers Probable IX vs Uni Lions:Wang Wei-Chen, Chang Chih-Hao, Liao Yi-Chung, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chiang Kun-Yu, Su Wei-Ta, Wu Tung-Jung, Chen Tzu-Hao, José de Paula, Chan Tzu-Hsien

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Uni Lions Probable IX vs Chinatrust Brothers:



C Chh-Hao(C), L An-ko(VC), C Tzu-Hao, C Chieh-Hao, H Chi-Hung, T Chih-Wei, W Chieh-Jui, C Yun-Wen, C Chung-Yu

