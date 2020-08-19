Cubs 3B Kris Bryant gets injection for ailing left wrist

CHICAGO Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant got an injection Tuesday for his ailing left wrist, sidelining the slugger for at least two days.

Manager David Ross said Bryant also saw a specialist for the injury. The Cubs are off Thursday, so the earliest the 2016 NL MVP could return to the lineup is Friday against the crosstown White Sox.

The hope is that he would be back Friday, but there’s no way of knowing that until we have those conversations and he picks up a bat and swings and tests it and all those things, Ross said.

The Cubs also placed outfielder Steven Souza Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Infielder Hernn Prez was promoted from the team’s alternate training site in South Bend, Indiana, and left-hander Brad Wieck was transferred to the 45-day IL.

Bryant tweaked his wrist on a diving attempt on Csar Hernndez’s flare to left field in the fifth inning of a 7-2 victory at Cleveland last week. He stayed in the game and homered in the sixth, but he sat out for the next two days before returning Saturday against Milwaukee.

The 28-year-old Bryant is batting just .177 with 20 strikeouts in 14 games. He went 1 for 7 during Monday’s doubleheader split against St. Louis.

You could definitely see him trying to push through it a little bit, Ross said. Finally he just came in after the game yesterday and felt like he needed to do something a little more.

David Bote replaced Bryant in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s matchup against the Cards. Ian Happ was in the leadoff slot.

___

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: What Is The Supreme Court Likely To Rule On Jurisdiction War? | CNN News18

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor