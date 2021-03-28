Current Drivers' Age When Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso Made Their F1 Debut

Lewis Hamilton was 15 years old when Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso made their debut in Formula One.

The 2021 season will mark their 20 years on track at the highest level as now, Rakikkonen at 41, and Alonso at 39, are two of the biggest names on the grid with three world championships between them.

In 2001, Michael Schumacher was still racing for Ferrari and Jos Verstappen was also racing for Williams.

Their sons, Mick Schumacher and Max Verstappen are now competing with Raikkonen and Alonso.

In fact, when the pair made their debuts in 2001, Max was 3years old and Mick was just 1.

Sebastian Vettel was 13, Daniel Ricciardo was 11, so was Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

Antonio Giovinazzi was 7 and Carlos Sainz was 6. Pierre Gasly was 5 and Esteban Ocon was 4. Charles Leclerc was 3 along with George Russell. Lance Stroll and Nikita Mazepin were 2 years old and Lando Norris was 1 with Yuki Tsunoda being just 9 months old.

On Sunday, Raikkonen and Alonso will start the new season at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 14th and9th place respectively.

Max Verstappen took pole and will start ahead of Lewis Hamilton, after he earned his fourth career pole to deny Hamilton his 99th, edging out the world champion by .39 seconds on his final attempt.

Bottas was .59 behind Verstappen in third, while Leclerc qualified in an encouraging fourth. Pierre Gasly will start in fifth.