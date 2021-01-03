Curry Scores 27 To Carry Old Dominion Over FIU 71-66

MIAMI: Malik Curry had 27 points as Old Dominion narrowly defeated Florida International 71-66 on Saturday.

Curry came up with five steals but turned it over eight times.

A.J. Oliver II had 14 points for Old Dominion (5-3, 1-1 Conference USA).

Florida International totaled 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Radshad Davis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (7-3, 1-1). Eric Lovett added 11 points. Antonio Daye, Jr. had five steals but turned it over eight times.

The Monarchs leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Florida International defeated Old Dominion 82-67 last Friday.

