CWG 2018: Athletes Rakesh Babu, KT Irfan Sent Home For Suspected Doping

Indian athletes Rakesh Babu and K.T. Irfan have been sent home form the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) here for breaching the 'no-needles' policy of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).According to the CGF, needles have been found in the living quarters of the two athletes in the games village. The duo have thus been sent home for suspected doping."Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are in breach of the No Needle Policy in that they failed to ensure compliance with the No Needle Policy and, in particular, failed to ensure compliance with paragraphs I, II, III and IV of the No Needle Policy,"Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are with immediate effect not permitted to participate in the Games," the CGF said in a statement."The accreditation of Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi was suspended with effect from 09:00 hours on April 13, 2018. Both athletes were removed from the Games Village. We have asked the Commonwealth Games Association of India to ensure both athletes depart Australia on the first flight available," it added.