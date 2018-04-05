GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CWG 2018: Australia Set World Record in Men's Team 4,000 Pursuit

Australia's track cyclists set the world record in the men's 4km team pursuit at the Gold Coast Commmonwealth Games on Thursday in claiming the gold in the final against England.

Reuters

Updated:April 5, 2018, 5:32 PM IST
Alex Porter, Sam Welsford, Leigh Howard and Kelland O'Brien of Australia celebrate after winning the gold medal. (Reuters Image)
Gold Coast: Australia's track cyclists set the world record in the men's 4km team pursuit at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Thursday, routing rivals England to claim the gold medal at a roaring Anna Meares Velodrome.

Leigh Howard, Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien and Alex Porter blazed across the line in three minutes 49.804 seconds, smashing the mark of 3:50.265 seconds set by Britain at the Rio Olympics.

The home quartet crossed nearly six seconds ahead of their English challengers, striking a blow in the battle dubbed by "the Ashes on wheels" by local media, a reference to the two nations' fierce cricket rivalry.

On the opening night of the track cycling events, the men's triumph came soon after their female compatriots smashed New Zealand in the gold medal decider in the same event.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
