CWG 2018: Boxer Manoj Kumar Advances to Round of 16
Star boxer Manoj Kumar advanced to the round of 16 in men's boxing 69 kilogram category after convincingly thrashing Osita Umeh of Nigeria 5-0 by unanimous verdict at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.
Manoj Kumar. (Getty Images)
The 2010 CWG gold medallist dominated from the start, using the technique of keeping his guard down, and kept drawing Umeh towards himself at the Oxenford Studios here.
The first round witnessed Manoj using a few heavy right arm jabs to which the 19-year-old Nigerian hardly had any reply and it seemed like the 31-year-old Indian isn't far from advancing to the next round.
Umeh started the second round with some good counter-punching, but Manoj used all his experience to block and keep his defence up.
Towards the end, it turned out to be an easy outing for the 2016 South Asian Games gold medallist Indian.
