GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CWG 2018: Boxer Manoj Kumar Enters 69kg Quarters

Indian boxer Manoj Kumar entered the quarter-final round, defeating Kassim Mbundwike of Tanzania in the men's 69kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday

IANS

Updated:April 7, 2018, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CWG 2018: Boxer Manoj Kumar Enters 69kg Quarters
Manoj Kumar. (Getty Images)
Indian boxer Manoj Kumar entered the quarter-final round, defeating Kassim Mbundwike of Tanzania in the men's 69kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Manoj thrashed Mbundwike 5-0 in a unanimous decision. The all four judges gave him 30-27 advantage.

Right through the match Manoj played brilliantly, landing a flurry of punches flying from both sides of the ring.

Manoj Kumar continued his attack and forced the Tanzanian boxer to defend in the scond round.

Soon, the furious attacking from the Indian boxer left his opponent short of energy and at the end Mbundwike surrendered the match.

Manoj will now face Nickolas Terry of Australia on April 10.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Recommended For You