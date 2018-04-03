English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
CWG 2018: Boxer Mary Kom Needs One Win to Clinch Medal
The celebrated MC Mary Kom needs to win just one bout to secure herself a medal, while Vikas Krishan got a bye into the men's pre-quarterfinals as Indian boxers were handed reasonably good draws in the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.
Mary Kom. (Getty Images)
Gold Coast: The celebrated MC Mary Kom needs to win just one bout to secure herself a medal, while Vikas Krishan got a bye into the men's pre-quarterfinals as Indian boxers were handed reasonably good draws in the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.
With their team doctor Amol Patil let off with a reprimand in the needle controversy, the boxers heaved a sigh of relief and focus was back on the sport.
Mary Kom has been pitted against Scotland's Megan Gordon in the quarterfinals of the 48kg category, which will take place on April 8. Competing in her first and last Commonwealth Games, the 35-year-old is the favourite to claim the gold in a draw which features only eight boxers.
Vikas (75kg), on the other hand, has made it to last-16 because of a bye along with debutant Manish Kaushik (60kg). Vikas has come into this tournament after claiming a gold medal at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria.
Former Asian Games bronze-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) has also got a bye but owing to the small size of his draw, he has reached the quarterfinals.
Glasgow CWG bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra (51kg) is another one in the quarterfinals and will be up against England's Lisa Whiteside on April 11.
India Open gold-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) was the only Indian woman boxer to get a first-round bye into the quarters, where she will square off against England's Sandy Ryan.
The youngest member of the men's team, 19-year-old Naman Tanwar (91kg) has Tanzania's Haruna Mhando to contend with in his opening bout on April 6.
Delhi 2010 CWG gold-medallist Manoj Kumar (69kg) will open India's boxing campaign on April 5 when gloves up against Nigeria's Osita Umeh in his first bout.
Muhammed Hussamuddin (56kg) will square off against Vanautu's Boe Warawara on April 7, while Gaurav Solanki will be up against Ghana's Annang Ampias in his opening bout on April 9.
Former world and Asian champions L Sarita Devi (60kg) will begin against Kimberely Gittens, while India Open gold-medallist Amit Panghal (49kg) will face Ghana's Tette Sulemanu.
Also Watch
With their team doctor Amol Patil let off with a reprimand in the needle controversy, the boxers heaved a sigh of relief and focus was back on the sport.
Mary Kom has been pitted against Scotland's Megan Gordon in the quarterfinals of the 48kg category, which will take place on April 8. Competing in her first and last Commonwealth Games, the 35-year-old is the favourite to claim the gold in a draw which features only eight boxers.
Vikas (75kg), on the other hand, has made it to last-16 because of a bye along with debutant Manish Kaushik (60kg). Vikas has come into this tournament after claiming a gold medal at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria.
Former Asian Games bronze-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) has also got a bye but owing to the small size of his draw, he has reached the quarterfinals.
Glasgow CWG bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra (51kg) is another one in the quarterfinals and will be up against England's Lisa Whiteside on April 11.
India Open gold-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) was the only Indian woman boxer to get a first-round bye into the quarters, where she will square off against England's Sandy Ryan.
The youngest member of the men's team, 19-year-old Naman Tanwar (91kg) has Tanzania's Haruna Mhando to contend with in his opening bout on April 6.
Delhi 2010 CWG gold-medallist Manoj Kumar (69kg) will open India's boxing campaign on April 5 when gloves up against Nigeria's Osita Umeh in his first bout.
Muhammed Hussamuddin (56kg) will square off against Vanautu's Boe Warawara on April 7, while Gaurav Solanki will be up against Ghana's Annang Ampias in his opening bout on April 9.
Former world and Asian champions L Sarita Devi (60kg) will begin against Kimberely Gittens, while India Open gold-medallist Amit Panghal (49kg) will face Ghana's Tette Sulemanu.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar Sponsors Mobile Loo On Juhu Beach After Twinkle's Tweet On Public Defecation
- Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Announce Separation; Read Their Joint Statement
- BCCI Extends Ratnakar Shetty's Contract Till June 30
- Star and Sony Unhappy After BCCI Wants Same Money for India and Non-India Matches
- Madhuri Dixit And Karan Johar Unveil First Look Of Bucket List, Check It Out