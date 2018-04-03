English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
CWG 2018: Channel 9 Loses Accreditation for Violating Opening Ceremony Embargo
In perhaps the first of its kind case of embargo violation in a multi-sport event, popular Australian network Channel Nine's accreditation was cancelled by the Commonwealth Games Organising Committee after it leaked a video of the opening ceremony's dress rehearsal.
Image Credit: Reuters
Gold Coast: In perhaps the first of its kind case of embargo violation in a multi-sport event, popular Australian network Channel Nine's accreditation was cancelled by the Commonwealth Games Organising Committee after it leaked a video of the opening ceremony's dress rehearsal.
"Someone was in the venue, took pictures of the opening ceremony. The other 16,000 volunteers and people respected the fact we asked them not to do it (broadcast it). And then they put it on their news service," Games organising committee CEO Mark Peters said.
"This is not what dignity is about, this is not what trust is about and it broke our news access rules. So there has to be a consequence, the same way there is a consequence for athletes and officials, and so the consequence is, we have suspended their accreditation," he added.
However, the suspension will be reviewed after the opening ceremony. "When people are given the privilege to come in and watch an event and they break the rules, that's not high performance, that's infringing on the spirit which these Games represent," Commonwealth Games Federation CEO David Grevemberg said.
The details of the opening ceremonies at major sporting events are usually embargoed for media, which is given early access to the event to prepare themselves.
Also Watch
"Someone was in the venue, took pictures of the opening ceremony. The other 16,000 volunteers and people respected the fact we asked them not to do it (broadcast it). And then they put it on their news service," Games organising committee CEO Mark Peters said.
"This is not what dignity is about, this is not what trust is about and it broke our news access rules. So there has to be a consequence, the same way there is a consequence for athletes and officials, and so the consequence is, we have suspended their accreditation," he added.
However, the suspension will be reviewed after the opening ceremony. "When people are given the privilege to come in and watch an event and they break the rules, that's not high performance, that's infringing on the spirit which these Games represent," Commonwealth Games Federation CEO David Grevemberg said.
The details of the opening ceremonies at major sporting events are usually embargoed for media, which is given early access to the event to prepare themselves.
Also Watch
-
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Skip The ATM, IndusInd Bank Customers to Get Balance Info And More on WhatsApp
- MS Dhoni Reveals Excitement After Receiving Padma Bhushan in Uniform
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar Sponsors Mobile Loo On Juhu Beach After Twinkle's Tweet On Public Defecation
- OnePlus 6 Teaser is Out: Here's All We Know About The Next 'Flagship Killer'
- Star and Sony Unhappy After BCCI Wants Same Money for India and Non-India Matches