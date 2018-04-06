English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CWG 2018: Chinappa Advances to Quarters as Pallikal, Malhotra Exit
Joshna Chinappa has advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's singles even as compatriots Dipikal Pallikal and Vikram Malhotra crashed out of the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.
Joshna Chinappa. (Getty Images)
Gold Coast: Joshna Chinappa has advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's singles even as compatriots Dipikal Pallikal and Vikram Malhotra crashed out of the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.
Chinappa took a little less than half hour to crush Australia's Tamika Saxby 3-0.
World No 14 Chinappa dominated proceedings from the beginning cruising past Saxby, who never looked in contention, for a 11-3, 11-6, 11-2 win.
She will now face the winner of the third round match between Sivasangari Subramaniam and Joelle King.
Meanwhile, Pallikal lost to higher-ranked Alison Waters of England 3-0. Pallikal, seeded ninth struggled against Water losing in straight games 11-3, 11-6, 11-2.
Earlier, Malhotra lost to Nick Mathew of England 1-3 ending India's men's singles campaign. The Englishman looked in control from the beginning, wrapping up the first game in nine minutes. The Indian fought back levelling scores a game later before he was outclassed in the next two game by the higher ranked player.
Results:
Women's singles (third round)- Joshna Chinappa beat Tamika Saxby (Australia) 11-3, 11-6, 11-2; Dipika Pallikal lost to Alison Waters (England) 11-3, 11-6, 11-2.
Men singles: (third round) Vikram Malhotra lost to Nick Mathew (England) 6-11 11-8 6-11 6-11.
