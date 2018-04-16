CWG Medal Most Memorable, Says Paddler Sanil Shetty

Inducted into the Indian table tennis team at the last moment, Sanil Shetty bagged a bronze in men's doubles event at the Commonwealth Games and described it as "most memorable"."This medal will be my most memorable medal because if you win you (are) there on the podium but if you lose its nothing... so it was do or die situation for me and Harmeet (Desai)... and we did what was exactly needed to win that bronze medal," Shetty said.Harmeet and Shetty sailed past Singapore's Poh Shao Feng Ethan and Pang Yew En Koen 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 12-10) in the bronze medal match. "I'm really happy to add this extra medal in the Indian medal tally and to come back to India with 2 medals, a gold and a bronze," Shetty added.Shetty was inducted in the team in place of Soumyajit Ghosh. He was also part of the Indian men's Table team which bagged the gold medal in the CWG after they outclassed Nigeria 3-0 in the final."Really big thanks to TTFI (Table Tennis Federation of India),SAI (Sports Authority of India), our coach and the supporting staff," he signed off.