CWG 2018: Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa Storm Into Squash Women's Doubles Final
Defending champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa outplayed England's Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry to storm into the final of women's doubles squash at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday
Gold Coast (Australia): Defending champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa outplayed England's Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry to storm into the final of women's doubles squash at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.
Dipika and Joshna prevailed in straight games 2-0 (11-10, 11-5) to seal their place in the final.
The Indian duo faced a stiff competition in the opening game with saw the tide tiltling either side before Dipika and Joshna edged past in 13 minutes.
There was no match to the Indians in the second game, dominating the one-sided contest and picking it in mere 10 minutes.
The Indian duo will face New Zealand's Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy in the final on Sunday.
Joelle and Amanda beat Australians Rachael Grinham and Donna Urquhart 2-0 (11-9, 11-5) in the other semi-final.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|24
|14
|17
|55
|1
|Australia
|72
|53
|56
|181
|2
|England
|38
|38
|39
|115
|4
|Canada
|14
|39
|26
|79
|5
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|6
|New Zealand
|12
|15
|13
|40
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|20
|42
|8
|Nigeria
|9
|8
|6
|23
|9
|Wales
|8
|12
|14
|34
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|10
|26
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|11
|21
|13
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|14
|Singapore
|3
|2
|2
|7
|15
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|16
|Uganda
|3
|0
|2
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|5
|4
|10
|20
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|21
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|22
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|23
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|24
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|25
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Namibia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|33
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|33
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|36
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
