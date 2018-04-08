English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
2-min read
CWG 2018: I Don't Set Targets, I Just Work on Technique, Says Manu Bhaker
Uncluttered is what makes one unhindered -- that's the philosophy 16-year-old Manu Bhaker follows when she takes aim for gold at shooting ranges, the latest in her collection being the Commonwealth Games 10m air pistol top prize
(Image: ISSF)
Gold Coast: Uncluttered is what makes one unhindered -- that's the philosophy 16-year-old Manu Bhaker follows when she takes aim for gold at shooting ranges, the latest in her collection being the Commonwealth Games 10m air pistol top prize.
The Haryana-girl, who is making waves in Indian shooting, broke the Games record (240.9) at the Belmont Shooting Centre, way ahead of nearest competition, which happened to be compatriot and eventual silver-medallist Heena Sidhu (234).
Her gold medal opened India's 21st CWG account in shooting, a sport which usually fetches a bagful of medals for the country. "It just happened, I only worked on my technique, rest just happened," Bhaker said after adding to her collection of gold medals from the senior and junior World Cups.
"Shooting is an uncomplicated sport, take aim and shoot. That's why it's important not to think too much. If you think too much, then it becomes complex," she explained, sounding wise beyond her age.
The teenager, who is the youngest Indian to claim a World Cup gold, chose to unwind with a game of table tennis after returning to the Games Village and when asked whether she was expecting a record-shattering performance, merely broke into a soft giggle.
"I had been working on my technique for a long time. I just got that right, rest is a result of that. I didn't have any targets for today. I was just shooting, I am just happy," she said trying to stress on the simplicity of her thought process.
"In fact I never set myself targets, what's the point of that? Ultimately your technique has to work, it worked for me today," she reasoned.
She was expected to fetch the gold today and she did that but ask her whether being under the spotlight played on her mind, she came up with another philosophical response.
"As I said, the more you think, the more things become complex. So it's never a good idea to think too much. Just do the best you can and forget about everything else," she said.
Done with her CWG campaign, the shooter, who once dabbled in boxing, said she is now looking ahead to the World Cup in Korea from April 20. "There is no time to celebrate, tomorrow I go back to my training for the World Cup. No breathing space there," she signed off, sounding and being actually busier than an average 16-year-old.
Also Watch
The Haryana-girl, who is making waves in Indian shooting, broke the Games record (240.9) at the Belmont Shooting Centre, way ahead of nearest competition, which happened to be compatriot and eventual silver-medallist Heena Sidhu (234).
Her gold medal opened India's 21st CWG account in shooting, a sport which usually fetches a bagful of medals for the country. "It just happened, I only worked on my technique, rest just happened," Bhaker said after adding to her collection of gold medals from the senior and junior World Cups.
"Shooting is an uncomplicated sport, take aim and shoot. That's why it's important not to think too much. If you think too much, then it becomes complex," she explained, sounding wise beyond her age.
The teenager, who is the youngest Indian to claim a World Cup gold, chose to unwind with a game of table tennis after returning to the Games Village and when asked whether she was expecting a record-shattering performance, merely broke into a soft giggle.
"I had been working on my technique for a long time. I just got that right, rest is a result of that. I didn't have any targets for today. I was just shooting, I am just happy," she said trying to stress on the simplicity of her thought process.
"In fact I never set myself targets, what's the point of that? Ultimately your technique has to work, it worked for me today," she reasoned.
She was expected to fetch the gold today and she did that but ask her whether being under the spotlight played on her mind, she came up with another philosophical response.
"As I said, the more you think, the more things become complex. So it's never a good idea to think too much. Just do the best you can and forget about everything else," she said.
Done with her CWG campaign, the shooter, who once dabbled in boxing, said she is now looking ahead to the World Cup in Korea from April 20. "There is no time to celebrate, tomorrow I go back to my training for the World Cup. No breathing space there," she signed off, sounding and being actually busier than an average 16-year-old.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Thursday 05 April , 2018
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Thursday 05 April , 2018 Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|7
|2
|3
|12
|1
|Australia
|31
|25
|28
|84
|2
|England
|19
|19
|9
|47
|3
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|7
|10
|23
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|South Africa
|4
|1
|4
|9
|8
|Wales
|3
|4
|3
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|16
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Singapore
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Afghani Mujeeb Ur Rahman Becomes Youngest Cricketer to Play in IPL
- CWG 2018: Truth is Manu Never Returned Without Medal, Says Proud Father
- He's Judged Before His Crime is Proven: When SRK Defended Salman Khan
- Tollywood Actress Sri Reddy Goes Topless Against Casting Couch, Taken Into Police Custody
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking