CWG 2018: Kaur Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia in Women's Hockey

Defender Gurjit Kaur struck twice as the Indian women's hockey team brought its Commonwealth Games campaign back on track with a 4-1 thrashing of Malaysia in its second pool A match.Kaur's two penalty corner conversions (6th and 39th minutes), out of the three chances she got, along with skipper Rani Pampal and Lalremsiami's field goals in the 56th and 59th minute respectively helped India post a comprehensive victory and recover from the shock of their opening 2-3 loss to lower-ranked Wales.Malaysia's lone goal, in the 38th minute, also came from a defender's stick with Nuraini Rashid converting a penalty corner chance.The Indian team, which finished fifth in the last two editions of the Games, will play England on April 8 next.