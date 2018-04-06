English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CWG 2018: Kaur Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia in Women's Hockey
Defender Gurjit Kaur struck twice as the Indian women's hockey team brought its Commonwealth Games campaign back on track with a 4-1 thrashing of Malaysia in its second pool A match.
India women in action against Malaysia. (Facebook/Hockey India)
Gold Coast: Defender Gurjit Kaur struck twice as the Indian women's hockey team brought its Commonwealth Games campaign back on track with a 4-1 thrashing of Malaysia in its second pool A match.
Kaur's two penalty corner conversions (6th and 39th minutes), out of the three chances she got, along with skipper Rani Pampal and Lalremsiami's field goals in the 56th and 59th minute respectively helped India post a comprehensive victory and recover from the shock of their opening 2-3 loss to lower-ranked Wales.
Malaysia's lone goal, in the 38th minute, also came from a defender's stick with Nuraini Rashid converting a penalty corner chance.
The Indian team, which finished fifth in the last two editions of the Games, will play England on April 8 next.
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Wales
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
