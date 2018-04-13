English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
CWG 2018: Manika-Mouma Win India's Maiden Women's Doubles Silver
Manika Batra and Mouma Das fought hard before going down against defending champions Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu to settle for a silver medal in the women's doubles, a first ever for India in the Commonwealth Games.
Mouma Das (Front) and Manika Batra. (Image: Twitter)
Gold Coast: Manika Batra and Mouma Das fought hard before going down against defending champions from Singapore Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu to settle for a silver medal in the women's doubles, a first ever for India in the Commonwealth Games.
Batra, who had led India to a historic triumph in team championship, could not do the same alongside Das today. Tianwei and Mengyu came well prepared to counter Batra's variations with the pimpled rubber and cruised to a 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 victory.
A silver nonetheless was a remarkable result for the Indian team which could not make the final in the past four Games.
Prior to the final, India's best showing in women's doubles came back in 2010 when Das and Poloumi Ghatak had secured bronze.
In the bronze medal play-off, the Malaysian combine of Ying Ho and Karen Lyne got the better of India's Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe 15-13, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7.
It has been a stellar run for Indian paddlers in the quadrennial event as the men's team won the gold for the second time and their women counterpart clinched the yellow metal for the first ime in Games' history.
The Indians are also in medal contention in the men's and mixed double's.
Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan are already assured of a medal, having reached the men's doubles final.
The Indian pair came from behind to beat Yew En Koen Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh 7-11 11-5 11-1 11-3. They will face England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the finals.
Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty lost their semifinal and will play for bronze tomorrow.
The pairings of Sharath and Das, and Sathiyan and Batra have also made the mixed doubles semifinals.
Sharath and Das beat Canada's Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang 11-9 11-9 5-11 11-5 while Sathiyan and Batra defeated Singapore's Xue Jie Pang Yihan Zhou 11-6 12-10 14-12.
In the men's singles, Sharath beat England's Liam Pitchford 9-11 13-11 10-12 11-9 11-7 11-9 to reach the semifinals even as campatriots Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai crashed out.
Desai lost to world no 26 Quadri Aruna of Nigeria 9-11 8-11 9-11 8-11 and Sathiyan was ousted by England's Samuel Walker 8-11 8-11 11-13 15-17.
Sharath will face Quadri in the semifinals on Saturday.
Also Watch
Batra, who had led India to a historic triumph in team championship, could not do the same alongside Das today. Tianwei and Mengyu came well prepared to counter Batra's variations with the pimpled rubber and cruised to a 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 victory.
A silver nonetheless was a remarkable result for the Indian team which could not make the final in the past four Games.
Prior to the final, India's best showing in women's doubles came back in 2010 when Das and Poloumi Ghatak had secured bronze.
In the bronze medal play-off, the Malaysian combine of Ying Ho and Karen Lyne got the better of India's Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe 15-13, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7.
It has been a stellar run for Indian paddlers in the quadrennial event as the men's team won the gold for the second time and their women counterpart clinched the yellow metal for the first ime in Games' history.
The Indians are also in medal contention in the men's and mixed double's.
Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan are already assured of a medal, having reached the men's doubles final.
The Indian pair came from behind to beat Yew En Koen Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh 7-11 11-5 11-1 11-3. They will face England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the finals.
Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty lost their semifinal and will play for bronze tomorrow.
The pairings of Sharath and Das, and Sathiyan and Batra have also made the mixed doubles semifinals.
Sharath and Das beat Canada's Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang 11-9 11-9 5-11 11-5 while Sathiyan and Batra defeated Singapore's Xue Jie Pang Yihan Zhou 11-6 12-10 14-12.
In the men's singles, Sharath beat England's Liam Pitchford 9-11 13-11 10-12 11-9 11-7 11-9 to reach the semifinals even as campatriots Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai crashed out.
Desai lost to world no 26 Quadri Aruna of Nigeria 9-11 8-11 9-11 8-11 and Sathiyan was ousted by England's Samuel Walker 8-11 8-11 11-13 15-17.
Sharath will face Quadri in the semifinals on Saturday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|17
|11
|14
|42
|1
|Australia
|65
|49
|52
|166
|2
|England
|30
|34
|33
|97
|4
|Canada
|13
|32
|25
|70
|5
|South Africa
|13
|10
|12
|35
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|11
|33
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|19
|41
|8
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|9
|Wales
|7
|10
|12
|29
|10
|Nigeria
|7
|5
|5
|17
|11
|Jamaica
|5
|7
|7
|19
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|10
|20
|13
|Singapore
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Kenya
|2
|5
|5
|12
|15
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|16
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|18
|Uganda
|2
|0
|2
|4
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- 'I AM HINDUSTAN, I AM ASHAMED': Celebrities Unite In Outrage Over Kathua Rape Case, See Images
- Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are Giving Us Major Sibling and Travel Goals; See Pics
- TVS Apache RTR 160 White Race Edition Launched in India for Rs 79,715
- 3.24 Million Records Were Compromised in India in 2017: Gemalto Study
- 65th National Film Awards: Complete List of Winners