1-min read

CWG 2018: Manoj Kumar, Naman Tanwar Advance as India Start Well in Boxing

Indian boxer Naman Tanwar on Friday advanced to the heavyweight (91kg) quarterfinals after notching up a comprehensive win in his opening bout of the Commonwealth Games here.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
CWG 2018: Manoj Kumar, Naman Tanwar Advance as India Start Well in Boxing
Boxer Manoj Kumar. (Getty Images)
Gold Coast: Indian boxer Naman Tanwar on Friday advanced to the heavyweight (91kg) quarterfinals after notching up a comprehensive win in his opening bout of the Commonwealth Games here.

Tanwar defeated Tanzania's Haruna Mhando in a lopsided unanimous verdict to make the last-eight stage.

The 19-year-old Tanwar, making his debut at the Games, is a bronze-medallist from the World Youth Championships.

He had defeated reigning Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan in the trials to make the squad.

Earlier, 2010 CWG gold-medallist Manoj Kumar had won his opening bout to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the welterweight 69kg category

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
