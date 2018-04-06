English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CWG 2018: Manoj Kumar, Naman Tanwar Advance as India Start Well in Boxing
Indian boxer Naman Tanwar on Friday advanced to the heavyweight (91kg) quarterfinals after notching up a comprehensive win in his opening bout of the Commonwealth Games here.
Boxer Manoj Kumar. (Getty Images)
Gold Coast: Indian boxer Naman Tanwar on Friday advanced to the heavyweight (91kg) quarterfinals after notching up a comprehensive win in his opening bout of the Commonwealth Games here.
Tanwar defeated Tanzania's Haruna Mhando in a lopsided unanimous verdict to make the last-eight stage.
The 19-year-old Tanwar, making his debut at the Games, is a bronze-medallist from the World Youth Championships.
He had defeated reigning Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan in the trials to make the squad.
Earlier, 2010 CWG gold-medallist Manoj Kumar had won his opening bout to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the welterweight 69kg category
