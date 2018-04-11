English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CWG 2018: Mitchell Starc Hails Brother Brandon After High Jump Gold
Ace Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has heaped praise on brother Brandon after the latter did the country proud by winning the high jump gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Wednesday.
Brandon Starc celebrates after winning gold. (AFP Image)
New Delhi: Ace Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has heaped praise on brother Brandon after the latter did the country proud by winning the high jump gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Wednesday.
The 24-year old junior Starc was the only athlete to leap over the 2.32m bar in a three-way fight and by doing so, Brandon took the numero uno spot in the discipline. Following this thumping win, Brandon's brother Mithcell — who is a household name worldwide due to his cricket exploits — showered praise on his younger brother.
Starc's social media post read: "Get in there boy! Gold medal at the Com games! Bloody awesome @Brandonstarc93 super proud young fella. "
It can be said that, Brandon has finally managed to come out of the shadow of his illustrious brother after winning the country's first gold in the event since 1994 Canada Games. But it could have been way different if Brandon had opted to grind it out in the sport that made Mithcell a big star at home and also abroad.
"It’s put my name out there now. 100 per cent. I’m not putting anything on Mitchell – what he has done is incredible. But it’s a good feeling," Brandon was quoted as saying by news.com.au after the win.
"My heel was hurting a little bit just here, but I pushed through. I knew I was in good form and I just had to back myself and believe in myself. That’s what I did and, look what happened," he added.
Before following his passion for high jump, Brandon tried his hands at both cricket and football but finally, opted to turn to athletics.
"I don't follow cricket. That's my brother's sport. I played when I was younger but naah that wasn't mine. We played when we were younger in the backyard, that's it," Brandon was quoted as saying by PTI.
"I used to try this (high jump) as a kid and then you just keep going. As you get older, you just train and then you win a gold medal," he added.
Slowly and steadily, Brandon has made a name for himself with some consistent performance in the sport. Four years ago, at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, the then 20-year old Brandon finished eighth in the competition. Then, he made the cut at the 2016 Rio Olympics as well before being ruled out of World Championships due to a heartbreaking injury.
However, now with a CWG gold in his kitty, Brandon has shown that he is ready to bring even bigger laurels to the country, like a certain Aussie pacer.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
