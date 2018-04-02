English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
CWG 2018: Nation Summoned After Commonwealth's Needle Ban Breached
An undisclosed competing nation has been summoned to explain the presence of discarded needles in the Commonwealth Games Athletes' Village in contravention of a ban, organisers said on Monday
( Getty Images)
Gold Coast: An undisclosed competing nation has been summoned to explain the presence of discarded needles in the Commonwealth Games Athletes' Village in contravention of a ban, organisers said on Monday.
The needles, which are banned without specific medical exemptions as part of the fight against doping, were discovered in a plastic bottle over the weekend.
"There has been a clear breach to the no-needle policy and a CGA (Commonwealth Games association) has been summoned to meet with the medical commission as part of our investigation," Games chief David Grevemberg told reporters.
"These needles have been brought in and there was no approval for them to be there."
The 21st Commonwealth Games for mostly former British colonies get underway on Wednesday and will run to April 15.
Also Watch
The needles, which are banned without specific medical exemptions as part of the fight against doping, were discovered in a plastic bottle over the weekend.
"There has been a clear breach to the no-needle policy and a CGA (Commonwealth Games association) has been summoned to meet with the medical commission as part of our investigation," Games chief David Grevemberg told reporters.
"These needles have been brought in and there was no approval for them to be there."
The 21st Commonwealth Games for mostly former British colonies get underway on Wednesday and will run to April 15.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dismissing Kohli and Dhoni on My Bucket List This IPL: Kuldeep
- When MS Dhoni's Six Sealed India's Second World Cup Title After 28 Years
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Easter With Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Sanjay Kapoor
- Kamya Punjabi Remembers Pratyusha Banerjee, Urges Fans To Push Back Against Domestic Violence
- Victoria Beckham's Staff 'Raging' Over Firing Of Workers