GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CWG 2018: Nation Summoned After Commonwealth's Needle Ban Breached

An undisclosed competing nation has been summoned to explain the presence of discarded needles in the Commonwealth Games Athletes' Village in contravention of a ban, organisers said on Monday

Reuters

Updated:April 2, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CWG 2018: Nation Summoned After Commonwealth's Needle Ban Breached
( Getty Images)
Gold Coast: An undisclosed competing nation has been summoned to explain the presence of discarded needles in the Commonwealth Games Athletes' Village in contravention of a ban, organisers said on Monday.

The needles, which are banned without specific medical exemptions as part of the fight against doping, were discovered in a plastic bottle over the weekend.

"There has been a clear breach to the no-needle policy and a CGA (Commonwealth Games association) has been summoned to meet with the medical commission as part of our investigation," Games chief David Grevemberg told reporters.

"These needles have been brought in and there was no approval for them to be there."

The 21st Commonwealth Games for mostly former British colonies get underway on Wednesday and will run to April 15.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Recommended For You