CWG 2018 Opening Ceremony: PV Sindhu Leads Indian Contingent

Star shuttler P.V Sindhu led the Indian contingent at a glittering opening ceremony which launched the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.The Rio Olympics silver medallist carried the tri-colour at the head of the Indian contingent which also included fellow badminton stars H.S. Pranoy and Kidambi Srikanth.Star shooter Gagan Narang, woman discuss thrower Seema Poonia and the men's and women's hockey squads were also present among the Indian contingent.India have sent a total of 222 sportspersons to these Games. The country had secured a total of 64 medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, which included 15 gold, 30 silver and 19 bronze.A total of 71 nations will compete in 275 events across 19 disciplines at the Games which will conclude on April 15.Meanwhile, indigenous rights protestors, a heavy rain shower and transport issues provided a turbulent backdrop to the opening ceremony of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. About 100 noisy but peaceful protestors were contained by police outside the venue some 90 minutes before the official start of the ceremony, attended by Britain's Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.The protestors, carrying signs that read "colonisation is not a game", had earlier disrupted a leg of the Queen's Baton Relay and demanded Britain's royal family members ask them for permission to visit "stolen" land.Organisers also had to scramble to get spectators to the stadium after significant backlogs at transport hubs for shuttle buses, which organising committee chairman Peter Beattie acknowledged on Twitter."There was a delay at Broadbeach," Beattie wrote. "Extra buses were dispatched. I understand the backlog has cleared. Thanks for your patience."A torrential downpour then began just minutes before the ceremony started at 8pm local time (1000 GMT) to an estimated global viewing audience of more than one billion and about 35,000 at Carrara Stadium.