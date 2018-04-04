English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
CWG 2018: Police Probe Sexual Assault Complaint on Mauritius Team
Queensland police have launched a criminal investigation into allegations that a Mauritian team official sexually assaulted one of the delegation's athletes at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games
Reuters
Gold Coast: Queensland police have launched a criminal investigation into allegations that a Mauritian team official sexually assaulted one of the delegation's athletes at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
The allegations threaten to overshadow the start of the Games and come just hours before Wednesday's opening ceremony.
"The Queensland police service is currently investigating a complaint in relation to an allegation of an assault of an aggravated nature involving an athlete and an official from the Mauritius team," Queensland Police deputy commissioner Steve Gollschewski told reporters on Wednesday.
"We are giving it absolute priority and anticipate being able to resolve the issue over the coming days."
Gollschewski said the accusations were not of a nature to preclude the accused from leaving the country.
The Mauritius Olympic Committee and sports ministry were unable to provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.
Mauritian media reported that team chef de mission Kaysee Teeroovengadum, the assistant secretary general of the Mauritius Olympic Committee, had quit his role at the April 4-15 Games.
Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg said he was confident the "right safeguards" were in place to protect athletes.
However, he was unaware whether the accused was still in his role at the Games or residing at the athletes' village.
"I’m not aware of exactly where he is at this point in time," he said.
"There is absolutely, again, similar to cheating, zero tolerance for ... abusive behaviour of any nature. There's just no place for that at the Commonwealth Games."
Also Watch
The allegations threaten to overshadow the start of the Games and come just hours before Wednesday's opening ceremony.
"The Queensland police service is currently investigating a complaint in relation to an allegation of an assault of an aggravated nature involving an athlete and an official from the Mauritius team," Queensland Police deputy commissioner Steve Gollschewski told reporters on Wednesday.
"We are giving it absolute priority and anticipate being able to resolve the issue over the coming days."
Gollschewski said the accusations were not of a nature to preclude the accused from leaving the country.
The Mauritius Olympic Committee and sports ministry were unable to provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.
Mauritian media reported that team chef de mission Kaysee Teeroovengadum, the assistant secretary general of the Mauritius Olympic Committee, had quit his role at the April 4-15 Games.
Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg said he was confident the "right safeguards" were in place to protect athletes.
However, he was unaware whether the accused was still in his role at the Games or residing at the athletes' village.
"I’m not aware of exactly where he is at this point in time," he said.
"There is absolutely, again, similar to cheating, zero tolerance for ... abusive behaviour of any nature. There's just no place for that at the Commonwealth Games."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Singer Shilpa Rao Enthrals her Fans With Coke Studio Classic in her First Selfie Interview
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Singer Shilpa Rao Enthrals her Fans With Coke Studio Classic in her First Selfie Interview
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Champions League: Fortunate Bayern come from behind to beat Sevilla
- Zayn Malik Dyes His Hair Green; See What He Looks Like Now
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Pharrell Williams Slay it Together on a Fashion Magazine Cover; See Pics
- Your Favourite Tourist Spot May Soon Become a 'No Selfie Zone’
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar Sponsors Mobile Loo On Juhu Beach After Twinkle's Tweet On Public Defecation