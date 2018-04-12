CWG 2018: Punia, Dhillon Win Silver & Bronze in Discus Throw

Discus throwers Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon opened India's medal account in athletics at the 21st Commonwealth Games, clinching a silver and bronze respectively here, on Thursday.Punia came up with a best effort of 60.41m, which she did in her opening attempt to win her fourth successive CWG medal while Dhillon grabbed the bronze with her final throw of 57.43m.The 34-year-old Punia had 59.57m in her second throw and fouled her third and fifth attempts while coming up with a 58.54m in between. She had a final throw of 58.90m.Punia, who was competing in her final CWG, was, though, well below her best. She has a season's best of 61.05m which she did while winning the gold in the Federation Cup National Championshipslast month. She has a personal best of 64.84m which achieved long time back in 2004.Former world champion Australian Dani Stevens won the gold with a Games record best throw of 68.26m which she came up in her fourth attempt.The 34-year-old Seema has been the most decorated Indian track and field athlete in the Commonwealth Games history, delivering a medal each time she has represented the country in the quadrennial event.Starting from the 2006 edition in Melbourne, where she won a silver, the Haryana athlete has been on the podium in 2010 (silver) and 2014 (bronze).