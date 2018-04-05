English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CWG 2018: Saurav Ghosal Suffers Shock Defeat to Jamaica's Christopher Binnie
India's top squash player and third seed, Saurav Ghosal, on Thursday suffered a shock defeat against Jamaica's Christopher Binnie in the men's singles second round of the Commonwealth Games.
A file photo of Saurav Ghosal. (Getty Images)
Gold Coast: India's top squash player and third seed, Saurav Ghosal, on Thursday suffered a shock defeat against Jamaica's Christopher Binnie in the men's singles second round of the Commonwealth Games.
Ghosal squandered a two-game lead to go down to World No. 65 Binnie 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 10-12. It was the biggest upset of the day in the individual event.
Ghosal had lost the bronze medal play-off in Glasgow four years ago and looked set to better the feat here, having reached a career-high rank of 13 at the start of the month.
The 66-minute match had initially looked going Ghosal's way but Binnie fought hard. Varying his returns with clever deception he had the Indian in a tangle.
The match went to the crucial decider when points went close until at 10-9 match point, Saurav thought he had gained a 'stroke' but the referee overruled it to as 'let'.
The Jamaican escaped and found the room to push back the Indian and grab the extra two points for a sensational win. It was the first time the two players met.
Saurav had looked good to go through but the reverse was unexpected, said coach Cyrus Poncha. Harinder Pal Sandhu, who had gone past the first round in the morning, could not survive against the unseeded Malaysian Ivan Yuen.
In recent times when the two met, Ivan always had an upperhand over the Indian and he proved his ability once again. Except for the first game where the going was close, the Malaysian had little trouble in finding his way to victory.
The other Indians in the fray, Vikram Malhotra (seeded 16), as also Joshna Chinappa (8) and Dipika Pallikal Karthik (9) in the women's singles, sailed through to the round of 16.
Results:Men: (first round): Harinder Pal Sandhu bt Cameron Stafford (Cayman Islds)11-1, 11-13, 11-6,11-8; Vikram Malhotra bt Manda Chilambwe (Zambia) 11-6, 11-5, 11-2); (second round): Vikram
Malhotra bt Xavier Koenig (Mauritius) 11-4, 11-3, 11-0;Harinder Pal Sandhu lost to Ivan Yuen (Mas) 8-11, 6-11, 1-11
Women's singles (second round): Joshna Chinappa bt Lynette Vai (Papua New Guinea) 11-3, 11-7, 11-2; Dipika Pallikal Karthik bt Charlotte Knaggs (Trinidad and Tobago) 11-6, 11-5, 11-5.
Also Watch
Ghosal squandered a two-game lead to go down to World No. 65 Binnie 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 10-12. It was the biggest upset of the day in the individual event.
Ghosal had lost the bronze medal play-off in Glasgow four years ago and looked set to better the feat here, having reached a career-high rank of 13 at the start of the month.
The 66-minute match had initially looked going Ghosal's way but Binnie fought hard. Varying his returns with clever deception he had the Indian in a tangle.
The match went to the crucial decider when points went close until at 10-9 match point, Saurav thought he had gained a 'stroke' but the referee overruled it to as 'let'.
The Jamaican escaped and found the room to push back the Indian and grab the extra two points for a sensational win. It was the first time the two players met.
Saurav had looked good to go through but the reverse was unexpected, said coach Cyrus Poncha. Harinder Pal Sandhu, who had gone past the first round in the morning, could not survive against the unseeded Malaysian Ivan Yuen.
In recent times when the two met, Ivan always had an upperhand over the Indian and he proved his ability once again. Except for the first game where the going was close, the Malaysian had little trouble in finding his way to victory.
The other Indians in the fray, Vikram Malhotra (seeded 16), as also Joshna Chinappa (8) and Dipika Pallikal Karthik (9) in the women's singles, sailed through to the round of 16.
Results:Men: (first round): Harinder Pal Sandhu bt Cameron Stafford (Cayman Islds)11-1, 11-13, 11-6,11-8; Vikram Malhotra bt Manda Chilambwe (Zambia) 11-6, 11-5, 11-2); (second round): Vikram
Malhotra bt Xavier Koenig (Mauritius) 11-4, 11-3, 11-0;Harinder Pal Sandhu lost to Ivan Yuen (Mas) 8-11, 6-11, 1-11
Women's singles (second round): Joshna Chinappa bt Lynette Vai (Papua New Guinea) 11-3, 11-7, 11-2; Dipika Pallikal Karthik bt Charlotte Knaggs (Trinidad and Tobago) 11-6, 11-5, 11-5.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|7
|India
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|3
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Canada
|1
|3
|3
|7
|5
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Wales
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Anupam Kher Unveils First Look From The Accidental Prime Minister; See Pictures
- Top 5 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Car Running this Summer
- Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: List of Discounts And Combo Offers on Smartphones, TV, Wearables And More
- OnePlus Bullet Wireless Earphones to be Launched With OnePlus 6
- Deepika-Anisha, Katrina-Isabelle, Alia-Shaheen Take To Social Media To Showcase Their Sisterly Bond