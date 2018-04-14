English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CWG 2018: Shooter Sanjeev Rajput Claims Gold in 50m Rifle 3 Positions
India's Sanjeev Rajput clinched the gold medal in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday. Sanjeev shot a total of 454.5 to create a Commonwealth Games record
Sanjeev Rajput. (Getty Images)
Gold Coast (Australia): India's Sanjeev Rajput clinched the gold medal in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday. Sanjeev shot a total of 454.5 to create a Commonwealth Games record.
Grzegorz Sych of Canada finished second with 448.4 and Dean Bale of England bagged the bronze medal with 441.2 points. Chain Singh, the other Indian in the fray, finished fifth in the standings with 419.1.
Rajput started the final with 150.5 in the Kneeling stage to take the second spot on the standings behind Sych. He held on to the second position with a score of 306.9 by the end of the Prone round.
The Indian then produced a series of consistent scores in the Standing (Elimination) stage to clinch the title. Earlier, Rajput and Chain took the top two spots in the qualification stage.
Rajput registered a Games record of 1180 to enter the final as the best shooter in the qualification stage. Chain finished second in qualification with 1166 points.
Bale was fourth with 1163 while his compatriot Kenneth Parr scored 1158 to take the fifth spot. Australia's Dane Sampson (1154), Cameron Pirouet (1149) of Jersey and Pakistan's Ghufran Adil (1145) also qualified for the final along with Sych (1145).
