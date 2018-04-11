English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CWG 2018: Shuttlers Dominate, Seal Easy Passage to Pre-Quarterfinals
Fit-again top seed P V Sindhu led the charge as Indian shuttlers made short work of their respective rivals to enter pre-quarterfinals of the singles competition in the Commonwealth Games.
PV Sindhu in action.
Gold Coast: Fit-again top seed P V Sindhu led the charge as Indian shuttlers made short work of their respective rivals to enter pre-quarterfinals of the singles competition in the Commonwealth Games.
Sindhu, who sat out of the gold-winning team campaign because of an ankle injury, took just 18 minutes to oust Fiji's Andra Whiteside 21-6 21-3 in her first match of the competition.
"It has been pretty easy today. I hope that it continues tomorrow. I am better and totally fine, so it is really exciting," she said and thanked the crowd for making her feel at home in a foreign land with its vociferous support.
Second seed Saina Nehwal, despite being exhausted considerably due to playing the entire team event, also took a mere 18 minutes to dispatch Elsie de Villiers of South Africa 21-3 21-1 in the round of 32 at the Carrara Sport and Leisure Centre.
The Olympic bronze-medallist was as sharp as she is at her best and showed no hint of exhaustion during the match.
"It has been a long week. I just want to be focused and enjoy the tournament. The plus point is I have been playing on this court. When you play somewhere for a week or two you get used to the conditions, so I think that is what happened," she said.
Ruthivika Gadde too ensured that she wrapped up her match 18 minutes, sending Ghana's Grace Atipaka out of the competition with a 21-5 21-7 triumph.
In the men's draw, K Srikanth was also quite clinical as he got past Mauritian Aatish Lubah 21-13, 21-10.
"It was a good match and a good start to the individual event. I am really happy for the way it went, and I want to keep doing it," he said.
Just like their dominant show in the team competition, the Indian shuttlers are expected to sweep the individual events.
Also Watch
Sindhu, who sat out of the gold-winning team campaign because of an ankle injury, took just 18 minutes to oust Fiji's Andra Whiteside 21-6 21-3 in her first match of the competition.
"It has been pretty easy today. I hope that it continues tomorrow. I am better and totally fine, so it is really exciting," she said and thanked the crowd for making her feel at home in a foreign land with its vociferous support.
Second seed Saina Nehwal, despite being exhausted considerably due to playing the entire team event, also took a mere 18 minutes to dispatch Elsie de Villiers of South Africa 21-3 21-1 in the round of 32 at the Carrara Sport and Leisure Centre.
The Olympic bronze-medallist was as sharp as she is at her best and showed no hint of exhaustion during the match.
"It has been a long week. I just want to be focused and enjoy the tournament. The plus point is I have been playing on this court. When you play somewhere for a week or two you get used to the conditions, so I think that is what happened," she said.
Ruthivika Gadde too ensured that she wrapped up her match 18 minutes, sending Ghana's Grace Atipaka out of the competition with a 21-5 21-7 triumph.
In the men's draw, K Srikanth was also quite clinical as he got past Mauritian Aatish Lubah 21-13, 21-10.
"It was a good match and a good start to the individual event. I am really happy for the way it went, and I want to keep doing it," he said.
Just like their dominant show in the team competition, the Indian shuttlers are expected to sweep the individual events.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|57
|43
|45
|145
|2
|England
|25
|30
|21
|76
|4
|South Africa
|10
|7
|9
|26
|5
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|6
|Canada
|8
|22
|17
|47
|7
|Scotland
|7
|11
|14
|32
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|8
|23
|9
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|16
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|17
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys Himself Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition
- Fans Target Vinay Kumar After 17-run Last Over Against CSK Cost KKR Match
- Avengers: Infinity War - Where are the MCU Superheroes Before the Cosmic Battle
- 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Launched in India for Rs 1.1 Crore
- SOTY 2: Meet Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff's Leading Ladies in Karan Johar's Sequel