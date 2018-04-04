CWG 2018: Sindhu and Co. Carry India's Medal Hopes in Gold Coast

Starting Wednesday, it will again be time for India to emerge as a sporting country and stamp it’s authority among fellow Commonwealth Nations. A strong 221 member contingent is gearing up to produce one of India’s best performance in the Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast.A traditional powerhouse in the games, India finished fifth in the last edition in Glasgow 2014, while the billion strong nation produced it’s best performance in Delhi 2010, finishing second with 101 medals. This year too, India has a chance to replicate their performance and even challenge Australia for the top spot in the medals tally.Leading the country’s charge will be shooters, shuttlers and wrestlers, from whom medals are expected aplenty. It wouldn’t be wrong to expect a few medals from gymnasts, table tennis and squash players too.Names like Heena Sidhu, Jitu Rai and Gagan Narang are seasoned shooters and have proved their worth in CWG before. Sidhu is a three-time gold medalist at the games, while Jitu will be eyeing a second successive gold in 50m pistol event. If these shooters hit the bulls-eye, India is certain to return with a rich haul of medals. In fact shooting is one discipline where we have always done well. Last games too India had won 17 medals in this discipline—highest in any sport.This time round, the badminton squad looks set to add a few more medals to the kitty, and the challenge will be led by Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu. Both these shuttlers have been in fine form, and there is hardly any shuttler in the Commonwealth Nations, who can match these two. The doubles category too has made rapid strides, and it will be interesting to see whether the teams can actually go on to win a medal. The duo of Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty have it in them to topple world's best on their day.Apart from that the boxers will be in spotlight too. This is going to be six-time world champion MC Mary Kom’s, first CWG. And to open her account with a medal, all she needs is one win in the 48kg division. Apart from that, there are pugilists like Vikas Krishnan and Amit Phangal, who could shine and bring laurels to the country.India has always had a good haul in wrestling too, and this time looks no different. No less than gold is expected from veteran Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. Last time India had won five gold medals in the sport, and would hope for an even better outing this time round.These games are always a good platform for the youngsters to make a mark in the international arena, and the Indian contingent is filled with such talented athletes. Neeraj Chopra, the 20-year-old javelin thrower is certainly a strong medal-contender, and has a personal best of 86.48m. Also gymnast Aruna Reddy has raised a lot of hopes in women’s artistic gymnastics.